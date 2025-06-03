USI and Xer Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Global UAS Workforce Development

Xer Tech X8 flying in Switzerland Team USI in Switzerland Training on the Xer Tech X8 The Xer Tech X8 UAS

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unmanned Safety Institute (USI), a global leader in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) training, certification, and operational best practices, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Xer Technologies AG, a Swiss-based manufacturer of advanced UAS platforms. This collaboration positions USI as an Authorized Training Provider for Xer's next-generation X8 aircraft platform, marking a major step forward in aligning high-performance aircraft with industry-recognized safety and training standards.

The partnership establishes a phased pathway to deliver robust, standardized training solutions for Xer's clients and end-users worldwide. Under the agreement, USI provides development and management of Xer's global training programs, including flight and maintenance training, Learning Management System (LMS) content creation, and in-field instruction at USI sites and customer locations.

“Partnering with Xer enables USI to expand its managed training services into the heavy-duty, long-range drone segment—critical for infrastructure inspection, mapping, and industrial operations,” said Josh Olds, President and CEO of USI. “This collaboration blends world-class aviation technology with rigorous safety training, supporting scalable, risk-mitigated operations in commercial UAS deployments worldwide.”

Xer's partnership with USI as a global training provider for the Xer X8 platform reflects a shared commitment to excellence and operational integrity. The training program aligns with key industry standards, including ASTM F3266 and F3600, and equips both pilots and organizations to apply Xer’s gas leak detection and powerline inspection capabilities in real-world scenarios. This comprehensive curriculum prepares participants to perform confidently and precisely in high-risk, regulated environments.

“We’re thrilled to work with USI to ensure our customers receive best-in-class training and support,” said Kristofer Skantze, CEO at Xer Technologies. “As our aircraft capabilities expand across sectors, this partnership provides our clients with the tools and knowledge to succeed from day one.”

The partnership reflects both organizations’ long-term vision to scale UAS operations through standardized, high-quality education. USI will support Xer customers through comprehensive onboarding, mission-specific training, and flight data integration aligned with USI’s managed services model.

For more information about USI’s training services or to explore partnership opportunities, visit FlyUSI.org.



