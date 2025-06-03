Grace3 Technologies, LLC and Policereports.AI Announce Strategic Reseller Partnership to Enhance Public Safety Reporting

Advancing Public Safety, Accelerating Justice and Digital Accessibility Through Intelligent Infrastructure A 60 minute police report now takes 60 seconds

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace3 Technologies, LLC, a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise and leading provider of mission-critical communications and aerial intelligence solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic reseller partnership with Policereports.AI, an innovative AI-powered document completion platform for public safety agencies. This collaboration aims to revolutionize law enforcement reporting by integrating Policereports.AI’s cutting-edge technology with Grace3’s robust connectivity and situational awareness solutions.Policereports.AI leverages advanced AI to streamline report writing, reducing paperwork time by up to 75% and cutting costs by as much as 80% in some cases, while improving report quality with fewer errors. Currently active in 21 agencies across nine states, the platform transforms traditional workflows into efficient, automated processes, enabling officers to focus on community safety. Grace3 Technologies complements this innovation with its expertise in delivering resilient, high-bandwidth connectivity and aerial intelligence solutions, including Skydio’s unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for rapid situational awareness and crime scene documentation.“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower public safety agencies with intelligent, reliable solutions that enhance operational efficiency and community safety,” said John Henry, Chairman and CEO at Grace3 Technologies. “By combining Policereports.AI’s transformative reporting capabilities with our mission-critical communication networks and aerial intelligence tools, we are equipping law enforcement with a comprehensive suite of technologies to meet modern challenges.”“We are excited to partner with Grace3 Technologies, whose commitment to advancing public safety through innovative connectivity solutions makes them an ideal reseller,” said Eric Clague, CEO at Policereports.AI. “Together, we can deliver a seamless, end-to-end solution that reduces administrative burdens and enhances decision-making for agencies nationwide.”The partnership will enable Grace3 to offer Policereports.AI’s platform to its extensive network of law enforcement and public safety clients, integrating it with Grace3’s portfolio of mobile command and control systems, AI-enabled drones, and workforce management tools. This collaboration underscores both companies’ dedication to accelerating justice, improving resource management, and fostering safer communities through technology.For more information about Grace3 Technologies, visit www.grace3technologies.com . For details on Policereports.AI, visit www.policereports.ai About Grace3 Technologies, LLC Grace3 Technologies, LLC, a nationally-certified Minority Business Enterprise, is a manufacturer and value-added reseller specializing in mission-critical communications and aerial intelligence solutions. Serving law enforcement, public safety, EMS, utilities, and more, Grace3 delivers reliable and resilient blended connectivity, along with real-time situational awareness, as a Skydio reseller to advance public safety, accelerate justice, and digital accessibility through intelligent infrastructure.About Policereports.AI Policereports.AI is a leading document completion tool designed for public safety agencies. Founded by a team with deep ties to law enforcement, the platform uses AI to automate and streamline reporting, reducing paperwork time, minimizing errors, and enhancing operational efficiency. Active in more than 40 agencies across 16 states, Policereports.AI is transforming public safety reporting.

