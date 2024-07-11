Over 200 Drones Light Up the Philadelphia Sky at the 4th Annual G3 Teen Tech Summit
Grace3 Technologies partners with the National Black Empowerment Council, Google & Skydio to provide 200 public school students with hands-on tech experiences.
Our goal is to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers, and, programs like this are crucial in sparking their interest and passion for STEM fields.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 20, 2024, Grace3 Technologies, LLC, in partnership with the National Black Empowerment Council (NBEC), Google, and Skydio, hosted the 4th Annual G3 Teen Tech Summit on June 20, 2024. This free, all-day event at Franklin Field, exposed nearly 200 students from Philadelphia-area public schools to exciting and emerging technologies.
— John Henry, Chairman & CEO of Grace3 Technologies
Students from Philly PAL, NOMO Foundation, Philly YMCA, and Level Up Philly enjoyed hands-on experiences in aviation, robotics, coding, VR/AR, and gaming. Interactive sessions led by industry experts provided valuable insights into potential career paths in STEM fields.
"We are thrilled to have hosted this year's G3 Teen Tech Summit at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field and to have provided these students with a chance to engage directly with cutting-edge technologies," said John Henry, CEO of Grace3 Technologies. "Our goal is to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers, and, programs like this are crucial in sparking their interest and passion for STEM fields."
Hands-on activities included flying drones, exploring coding and robotics, and attending workshops led by industry professionals. The summit culminated with a drone light show, live entertainment featuring DJ Diamond Kuts and LevelUp Philly dancers, and inspiring words from Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier, with WHYY journalist Cherri Gregg serving as emcee.
Notable attendees included PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton, PA House Majority Appropriations Chair Jordan Harris, State Rep. Carol Kazeem, PA State Senator Art Haywood, and Katherine Strunk, Dean of the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education.
The G3 Teen Tech Summit has been supported by Google for the past two years. “At Google, we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to harness the power of STEM education to help shape their future," said Winton Steward, Google's Head of Public Policy for Pennsylvania. " We're proud to collaborate with Grace3 Technologies and community leaders to foster innovation and empower Philadelphia's next generation of tech leaders."
"The G3 Teen Tech Summit is a testament to the power of community collaboration," said Darius Jones, Founder and President of the NBEC. "By bringing together our local partners and global leaders like Google, we're able to create meaningful and accessible STEM experiences for the youth of Philadelphia.” “The impact of this event was palpable, and we know it will create a ripple effect for the futures of the children who attended.”
Mira Marquez, Program Manager of Skydio’s social impact program, SkydioForAll, said, “It was truly beautiful to see these young kids, many who’ve never seen a drone, get hands-on piloting experience and learn the basics of aviation and the tech behind these incredible machines.”
This year’s summit was a resounding success, offering a positive and empowering experience for Philadelphia’s youth. By sparking students’ interest in technology and fostering a sense of community, the G3 Teen Tech Summit is helping to shape the future of the tech industry.###
ABOUT GRACE3 TECHNOLOGIES
Grace3 Technologies, LLC, a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is a manufacturer, integrator and value-added reseller of next-gen custom, portable data networks, gateways, routers, cellular modems, point-to-point communications, and antennas with a specialty in mobile, fixed, and wifi critical communication networks for law enforcement, public safety, EMS, utilities, oil and gas, energy, schools, hospitals, and transportation fleets with applications for voice, data, and video.
ABOUT NATIONAL BLACK EMPOWERMENT COUNCIL
National Black Empowerment Council’s (NBEC) mission is to empower leaders to work together strategically to close the systemic wealth, influence, and achievement gaps between African Americans and more structurally advantaged groups.
ABOUT GOOGLE IN PENNSYLVANIA
Google has employees across Pennsylvania working in critical functions such as Google Cloud and the infrastructure that makes Google services like Shopping fast and reliable for users around the world. Google strives to be a good neighbor in the local community, and since 2006, has donated more than $42 million to Pennsylvania nonprofits and organizations. In 2023, Google helped provide $17.87 billion of economic activity for tens of thousands of Pennsylvania businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators, and developers.
ABOUT SKYDIO
Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world’s most intelligent flying machines for use by enterprise and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain, manufacturing, and data security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA. For more information, follow Skydio on LinkedIn or visit Skydio or SkydioForAll.
