Zeus Group Strengthens European Market Position with Strategic Acquisitions

Zeus Group, a global packaging solutions leader, has announced the acquisitions of Empire Tapes, a manufacturer of adhesive tapes, and Rio Tinto Plásticos.

These acquisitions reflect Zeus’ ambition to deliver world-class, sustainable packaging solutions by combining technical excellence with local market insight.” — Brian O’Sullivan, Founder and Owner of Zeus Group

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeus Group , a global packaging solutions leader, has announced the acquisitions of Empire Tapes , a UK-based manufacturer of specialist adhesive tapes, and Rio Tinto Plásticos , a Spanish distributor and manufacturer of sustainable packaging products. These strategic moves are part of Zeus’ continued growth trajectory across Europe and further reinforce the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions.Strategic Growth in Technical and Food Packaging SectorsEmpire Tapes brings more than 20 years of expertise in high-performance adhesive technologies, serving industrial clients across the UK and globally. With a strong reputation for agility, technical specialism, and UK-based manufacturing, the acquisition bolsters Zeus’ industrial packaging capabilities and expands its specialist offering in technical adhesives such as double-sided, masking, and barrier tapes.In parallel, the acquisition of Rio Tinto Plásticos further consolidates Zeus’ position in the Iberian Peninsula. Headquartered in Alcalá de Henares, Spain, and operating under the Rio Tinto Eco-Solutions brand, the company is known for its sustainable, single-use packaging solutions for the vending, hospitality, and catering sectors. This deal also builds on a long-standing commercial relationship between the two companies.Brian O’Sullivan, Founder and Owner of Zeus Group, commented:“These acquisitions reflect Zeus’ ambition to deliver world-class, sustainable packaging solutions by combining technical excellence with local market insight. Empire Tapes and Rio Tinto Plásticos are both highly respected operators in their fields. Their addition to the Zeus family brings new capability, enhanced customer value, and an even stronger platform for future growth across Europe.”Gerardo Paredes, General Director of Rio Tinto Plásticos, will remain in post and take on a leadership role in Zeus’ Food Packaging Division. Dean Sherriff, Chairman of Empire Tapes, welcomed the opportunity to accelerate the company's growth and technical development under Zeus’ ownership.Shared Vision for Sustainable GrowthBoth acquisitions unlock operational synergies and commercial opportunities. Empire Tapes enhances Zeus’ industrial adhesive capability, while Rio Tinto's focus on biodegradable and compostable products complements Zeus’ environmental agenda. Shared systems, overlapping infrastructure, and mutual customer bases in the Iberian region and UK will drive integration efficiencies and enable innovation-led growth.

