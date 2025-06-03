The Standard of Excellence in Golf Teachers Certification

PGTAA Leads the Way in Certifying Female Golf Instructors Amid Historic Growth in Women's Golf

Teach Golf - Get paid for doing what you love” — Dr. Barry Lotz

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As women’s participation in golf reaches its highest levels since 2006, the Professional Golf Teachers Association of America ( PGTAA ) has emerged as the premier certification program for female golf instructors seeking to transform their passion for the game into a rewarding and flexible career.According to the latest data from the National Golf Foundation, nearly 8 million women and girls played golf on a course in 2024—a 41% increase since 2019. Women now represent 28% of all on-course golfers, the highest proportion ever recorded. Even more telling: women have fueled 60% of the net growth in green-grass golf participation over the past five years.Amid this surge, the PGTAA has built a reputation as the most respected and accessible path for women to enter the golf teaching profession—without the prohibitive costs and multi-year commitments required by traditional certification bodies.“We’ve made it our mission to break down barriers for aspiring female golf instructors,” said Dr. Barry Lotz, Director of the PGTAA. “Women deserve equal access to teaching opportunities, career advancement, and industry respect—and we’re delivering just that.”Notable Women in the PGTAA RanksPGTAA-certified instructors include a growing number of trailblazing women such as:- Belen Mozo, former LPGA Tour professional and Solheim Cup competitor, who brings elite tour-level experience to her students worldwide.- Mickie Joyce, ranked among the Top Ten PGTAA Professionals, who serves as a powerful role model for women seeking a second career or a new revenue stream in golf instruction.These instructors—and hundreds of other female PGTAA members—are redefining the golf teaching landscape across the U.S. and abroad.Why More Women Are Turning to the PGTAAUnlike outdated programs that demand long-term apprenticeships and rigid schedules, the PGTAA offers:- Self-paced, online-friendly coursework designed for working professionals and parents- Comprehensive instruction in both teaching methodology and business acumen- Immediate credibility and industry respect upon certification- Ongoing support and networking with fellow instructors and industry partnersWomen with strong interpersonal skills, a passion for golf, and a desire for work-life balance are discovering that golf instruction—whether full-time or part-time—offers both freedom and financial opportunity.A New Career Path, a New CommunityWhether you're a competitive golfer, a retiree, or simply someone who wants to turn a weekend passion into a revenue stream, the PGTAA provides everything needed to thrive as a golf instructor . Graduates have gone on to teach at top resorts, clubs, academies, and even launch their own private coaching brands.“The rise of women in golf isn’t just a participation trend—it’s a teaching opportunity,” said Dr. Lotz. “We are proud to lead the charge in preparing the next generation of female golf educators.”About the PGTAANow in its 28th year, the Professional Golf Teachers Association of America is widely recognized as the gold standard in golf instructor certification. The PGTAA has certified hundreds of instructors worldwide and is endorsed by tour professionals, academies, and golf media alike. Learn more at www.pgtaa.com

