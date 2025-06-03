Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi: AAPAM-DPSA 9th Edition Research Seminar on Sustainable Development 2030 and African Union Agenda 2063

Statement by H.E Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, Minister for the Public Service and Administration, at the AAPAM-DPSA 9th Edition Research Seminar on Sustainable Development 2030 and African Union Agenda 2063, University of South Africa, Pretoria: 27 – 29 May 2025

Under the theme: “State resilience to shocks and disasters: The role of higher education and non-governmental organizations in strengthening state institutions”

Programme moderators,

Professor Puleng LenkaBula - Principal and Vice-Chancellor: UNISA,

Hon. Chief Fortune Zephania Charumbira - President of the Pan-African Parliament.

Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder of the Gift of the Givers.

H.E. Ambassador Mr B Fonseca Filho - Ambassador of Brazil in Pretoria,

Dr. George Scott - Secretary General of AAPAM,

Prof. Deresh Ramjugernath - Rector and Vice Chancellor: Stellenbosch University,

Prof. Shai Kgothatso - President of SAAPAM,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

In my capacity as the Minister for the Public Service and Administration, I am delighted to stand before you today as we gather for the 9th Edition Research Seminar on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 - taking place here at the University of South Africa.

To all our visitors coming from more than 15 countries and two continents, we welcome you with open arms.

As you set foot on our rich soil, we invite you to immerse yourselves in the beauty and diversity that defines our beloved nation.

Allow me to sincerely thank the management of the University of South Africa for offering their state-of-the-art facilities to be used for this important seminar.

It is an honour to be under the roof of this university to address such an eminent audience composed of individuals who are deeply committed to the advancement of Africa's future. We are gathered here under the auspices of the African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM), in collaboration with the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) and the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs at UNISA, to explore a crucial topic that holds immense significance for our continent's progress.

The theme of this seminar we are gathered under speaks directly to the heart of Africa’s agenda - “State resilience to shocks and disasters - The role of higher education and non-governmental organizations in strengthening state institutions”.

This theme reflects our collective commitment to building capable, ethical and developmental institutions which are foundations upon which a resilient and prosperous Africa must be built.

As we start this important discourse, it is crucial that we recognize the challenges that lie before us. Our continent, like the rest of the world, is confronted with numerous challenges, both natural and man-made - challenges that threaten to undermine our progress towards achieving the SDGs 2030 and the AU Agenda 2063.

The after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the accelerating impact of climate change, ongoing conflicts, and deepening socio-economic disparities all demand our immediate attention and concerted efforts to overcome.

In the face of these challenges, sustainable strengthening of the capacity and capability of our institutions to effectively respond to these challenges has emerged as a crucial pillar of our collective response.

Central to our effort to respond to our challenges is harnessing the role of higher education and non-governmental organisations as one of the key interventions in enhancing our capacity for state resilience and to forge a path towards a brighter future for Africa.

By leveraging the knowledge, skills, and talents of our partners in the academic institutions and non-governmental organisations in general, we can ensure that our governments, institutions, and societies remain resilient, agile, and capable of addressing the complex challenges that lie ahead.

Moreover, sustainable partnerships between governments, higher education and NGOs can be instrumental in building and enhancing resilient states across Africa.

In the context of Africa, where the continent faces various challenges and crises, including economic, social, and environmental issues, as mentioned earlier, we must prioritize investment in the development and retention of skilled and talented individuals.

This is how we will cultivate a capable and responsive workforce - one that can adapt to change and lead to effective responses during times of crisis.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Equally important is the development of strong leadership. Developing leadership capacities is crucial for effective anchoring of state resilience.

Strong leadership plays a pivotal role in guiding the response to crises, driving strategic decision-making, and mobilizing resources to build resilience. It is true that resilient institutions are anchored in visionary, ethical and responsive leadership. Building leadership capacities in areas such as crisis management, strategic foresight, and ethical governance is paramount - because with such leaders at the helm, our states will be better equipped to withstand challenges and be able to deliver inclusive growth.

Another imperative for resilience is embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). By leveraging emerging technologies and embracing digital transformation, African nations can enhance public service delivery, disaster preparedness and institutional efficiency.

To enable us to realize this ambition is through establishing robust digital infrastructure as enablers to achieve state resilience and sustainability.

This requires leveraging emerging technologies and digital transformation, including the establishment of a robust digital infrastructure and ensuring widespread connectivity to enable the adoption of 4IR technologies.

As I conclude, allow me to mention the critical importance of strengthening human resource management at the local and regional levels.

It should remain a priority on our agenda, as the success of these programmes depends significantly on the calibre of individuals who are entrusted to lead and implement them.

I am therefore confident that this seminar offers a valuable platform for encouraging the kind of partnerships that support governments in its efforts, both locally and in the continent.

It is also especially fitting that we gather at a time when we celebrate the 22nd Anniversary of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) which is an African mechanism promoting good governance and accountability.

As the Minister of Public Service and Administration in South Africa, I am committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen sustainable development and institutional capacities.

Under the leadership of His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, we are focused on creating an enabling environment that empowers our workforce, promotes meritocracy, and embraces diversity.

We recognize that investing in the well-being and development of our public servants is crucial for the effective service delivery and the attainment of our national and continental goals.

Our commitment as government extends to creating a positive work environment, ensuring fair compensation, promoting employee well-being, and providing opportunities for growth and professional development.

In closing, I am confident that this seminar and its outcomes will serve as a catalyst for innovative ideas, partnerships, and impactful collaborations and strengthened partnerships that advance our collective resolve to enhance state resilience across Africa.

Together, we can create a future where our institutions are resilient in times of crisis, where our workforce is empowered, and where our people thrive.

And ultimately contribute towards the achievement of the Africa We Want aspirations as expressed in the African Union Agenda 2063, as well as the SDG 2030 Agenda.

I wish you all a productive and insightful seminar.

Let us seize this opportunity to make a meaningful difference and ensure that Africa remains at the forefront of sustainable development and resilience.

God bless Africa!

