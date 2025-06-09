Co-Author Chris Nassivera Redefines Leadership in New Book Leadership Unscripted

Leadership Unscripted Book Chris Nassivera

Discover the real, raw, and remarkable journeys of bold women who transformed setbacks into powerful lessons and redefined leadership from the inside out.

Leadership isn’t about having it all figured out - it’s about moving forward with courage, curiosity, and trust in yourself, knowing that clarity comes through both action and reflection.” — Chris Nassivera

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her transformative chapter, Becoming Is the Path: Leading Without a Perfect Plan, Chris Nassivera offers a deeply human and compelling perspective on what it truly means to lead with courage, presence, and authenticity. Featured in the newly released anthology Leadership Unscripted: Real, Raw, and Remarkable Journeys of Women Who Lead Boldly, Chris invites readers into her personal and professional evolution—from a mechanical engineer to a Fortune 500 global leader, and now, an international executive coach and leadership consultant.

Based in Switzerland and working with clients around the world, Chris blends systems thinking, organizational change, and a deeply personal understanding of transformation to support leaders navigating growth, uncertainty, and reinvention. Her work is grounded in reflection and action—guiding leaders to step into their next chapter even before they feel fully ready.

“Clarity doesn’t come before action,” says Chris. “It comes through it. One step at a time. That’s where the transformation happens.”

In her chapter, Chris shares what it was like to walk away from a prestigious 22-year corporate career at Procter & Gamble, wrestle with identity, and create a new life that integrates purpose, curiosity, and meaningful leadership. She also lifts the curtain on the “quiet questions” leaders often carry—the ones that can’t be solved with strategy alone.

Today, through Nassivera Coaching & Consulting, her work with Novus Actus, and her women’s leadership retreat Alpine Azure in the Swiss Alps, Chris helps individuals and teams reconnect with their values, lead with trust, and create change that lasts.

Her story in Leadership Unscripted is both guide and permission slip—for anyone who feels stuck, uncertain, or ready to lead from a more grounded, human place.

Leadership Unscripted is now available on Amazon and at www.leadershipunscriptedbook.com.

To connect with Chris Nassivera or learn more about her work, visit nassiveracoaching.com or connect with her on LinkedIn.

ABOUT LEADERSHIP UNSCRIPTED

Leadership Unscripted is more than a book—it’s a bold declaration for those ready to lead with purpose and authenticity. Co-authored by twelve global executive coaches and former Fortune 500 leaders, this powerful anthology captures the defining moments, breakthrough lessons, and unfiltered truths of women who have transformed adversity into impact. Through personal stories, hard-earned wisdom, and actionable insights, the book invites readers to rise above expectations, lead with intention, and create a legacy that matters.

Learn more at www.leadershipunscriptedbook.com.

ABOUT CHRIS NASSIVERA

Chris Nassivera is an executive coach and leadership consultant who blends her background in engineering, global leadership at Procter & Gamble, and a deep passion for human development to help leaders and teams grow with confidence and clarity. With a warm, insightful approach grounded in psychology and change, she guides clients through transitions, builds resilient teams, and fosters impactful and authentic leadership. A PCC-certified coach with a Master’s degree from INSEAD Business School, Chris partners with leaders worldwide through her firm Nassivera Coaching and as a Partner at Novus Actus. She also founded Alpine Azure, a women’s leadership retreat in the Swiss Alps. Based in Switzerland, Chris brings a global lens—and a love of nature, travel, and meaningful connection—to everything she does.

You can learn more and connect with Chris at:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-nassivera

https://www.nassiveracoaching.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.