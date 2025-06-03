Ilhiana Rojas Champions a Bold New Era of Leadership in Her Moving Introduction to New Book Leadership Unscripted

Leadership Unscripted Book Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Discover the real, raw, and remarkable journeys of bold women who transformed setbacks into powerful lessons and redefined leadership from the inside out.

You have a choice. At every crossroad, you have the power to choose how you lead, what you stand for, and the legacy you want to leave behind.” — Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

RI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her powerful and deeply personal introduction to Leadership Unscripted: Real, Raw, and Remarkable Journeys of Women Who Lead Boldly, award-winning leadership expert and international keynote speaker Ilhiana Rojas Saldana sets the tone for a book that dares to redefine success, power, and purpose.

Drawing from her own story of resilience—from defying expectations as a young engineering student to rising through the ranks of Fortune 500 leadership and ultimately rediscovering her voice after corporate burnout—Ilhiana writes with truth, fire, and hope. Her message is both urgent and empowering: “You have a choice. At every crossroad, you have the power to choose how you lead, what you stand for, and the legacy you want to leave behind.”

Ilhiana’s introduction is more than a preface—it’s a call to action. She lays bare the silent struggles many women face in leadership roles, from code-switching and tokenism to burnout and the loss of authenticity. Yet she also illuminates the path forward, offering her BeLIVE Leadership Principles—a guiding framework for leading with authenticity, boldness, connection, and purpose.

Her words uplift and challenge, reminding readers that the most impactful leaders aren’t those who follow the script—they’re the ones who dare to write their own.

A seasoned executive coach, human potential & cultural strategist, and founder of BeLIVE Coaching & Consulting and UNITED LATINAS, Ilhiana is also a 2025 Top 100 Latina (Latino Leaders Magazine) and a four-time bestselling anthology publisher. Her work supports inclusive leadership, personal transformation, and the empowerment of underrepresented voices—especially Latina leaders.

Leadership Unscripted is her latest endeavor to amplify truth-telling in leadership—and a powerful invitation to redefine what’s possible when we lead on our own terms.

Leadership Unscripted is now available on Amazon and at www.leadershipunscriptedbook.com.

ABOUT LEADERSHIP UNSCRIPTED

Leadership Unscripted is more than a book—it’s a bold declaration for those ready to lead with purpose and authenticity. Co-authored by twelve global executive coaches and former Fortune 500 leaders, this powerful anthology captures the defining moments, breakthrough lessons, and unfiltered truths of women who have transformed adversity into impact. Through personal stories, hard-earned wisdom, and actionable insights, the book invites readers to rise above expectations, lead with intention, and create a legacy that matters.

Learn more at www.leadershipunscriptedbook.com.

About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Ilhiana is an award-winning Human and Potential expert, a certified Executive & Leadership Coach, a seasoned global Business Strategist, a Women and Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an international motivational speaker. Ilhiana has over 25 years of global executive experience in top Fortune 500 companies leading and coaching professionals and businesses to success. As the Founder and owner of BeLIVE Coaching & Consulting and Co-Founder and president of UNITED LATINAS, Ilhiana is a certified expert in leadership and human potential who helps build resilient, collaborative, and high-performing leaders and cultures. She is also the publishing author of the Best-selling anthology book series Extraordinary Latinas, sharing the stories of over 50 Latina leaders. Ilhiana also serves on different Boards supporting initiatives that center on the empowerment of women and the Hispanic community. To learn more about Ilhiana visit:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ilhiana-rojas7/ or www.ilhianarojas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.