Viraj Ponkshe’s Artwork Installs Hope at Sudbury’s Cancer Facility

When art transcends mere decoration, it becomes a powerful source of hope - especially for those facing life’s toughest battles” — Viraj Ponkshe, Creative Director and Creator of 'ZapinFusion'

MISSISAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned visual artist and founder of ‘ZapinFusion’ - The Art of Self‑Evolution, Viraj Ponkshe ’s captivating painting ‘ Winter Wonder ’ was installed by ArtWorks for Cancer (AWFC) at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ontario. This installation is part of an expansive initiative by the Toronto‑based not‑for‑profit foundation that transforms clinical spaces across Ontario into environments of hope, meaning, and healing for cancer patients.In a major effort to enrich clinical environments with meaningful art, the AWFC team recently transported over 100 original artworks from Toronto to Sudbury. These pieces are now featured throughout the Cancer Centre and Chemotherapy Suites at HSN - a facility that supports more than 3,000 new cancer patients annually and delivers nearly 17,000 chemotherapy and 38,000 radiation treatments each year.Among the newly installed works, Ponkshe’s ‘Winter Wonder’ now illuminates a prominent wall in the Radiation Unit. This striking 48" × 36" mixed‑media painting captures the haunting stillness of a wintry landscape, yet also evokes the miraculous: barren trees awaken, and falling leaves transform into fish, symbolizing health, abundance, strength, happiness, and endurance. It stands as a vibrant metaphor for renewal - a reminder that after every winter, spring inevitably returns.“When art transcends mere decoration, it becomes a powerful source of hope - especially for those facing life’s toughest battles,” says Ponkshe. “Self‑evolution begins with moments and experiences that ignite transformation within and around us.”Known for blending disciplines, cultures, and philosophies, Viraj Ponkshe continues to expand the role of art in both public spaces and personal healing. As an award‑winning Advertising Creative Director and the visionary behind ZapinFusion, Ponkshe’s work bridges the East and the West, the past and the future, creating immersive, thought‑provoking pieces that explore transformation, consciousness, and inner growth.Through his dual career paths - as an Advertising Creative Director and as the creator of ‘ZapinFusion,’ the art of self‑evolution - Viraj Ponkshe harnesses innovative ideas and visual storytelling to inspire, transform, and break boundaries. With over 25 years in advertising, he has led iconic campaigns for global brands through strategy, creativity, and storytelling across India, Africa, the Middle East, and Canada.As the creator of ‘ZapinFusion,’ he blends traditional spiritual and philosophical symbols with abstract contemporary forms to produce art that challenges boundaries, provokes thought, and radiates energy, positivity, and transformation. His work has been showcased in New York, Paris, Switzerland, New Delhi, Mumbai, Toronto, and throughout the U.S., gracing prestigious galleries, private collections, and corporate environments worldwide.About ArtWorks for Cancer (AWFC):Founded by plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Weinberg, AWFC is a Toronto-based non-profit that partners with hospitals and artists to install original artwork in treatment areas— - bringing hope and healing to patients. Since 2017, over 400 artworks have been placed in hospitals across Ontario, proven to reduce stress and support well-being.

