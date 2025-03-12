Viraj Ponkshe Unveils Captivating ‘TranceFusion Yantras’ at New York’s Peace & Harmony Exhibit

TranceFusion Yantras by Viraj Ponkshe

Viraj Ponkshe of 'ZapinFusion' showcased a trio of new masterpieces from his 'TranceFusion Yantra' series at the Dacia Art Gallery in Manhattan, New York.

I wanted to merge these meanings, transforming the concept into contemporary, energetic art that doesn’t just represent energy but actively generates it” — Viraj Ponkshe, Creative Director and Creator of 'ZapinFusion'

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viraj Ponkshe , celebrated for his innovative ‘ ZapinFusion ’ style, recently introduced a trio of new masterpieces from his ‘ TranceFusion Yantra ’ series at the Dacia Art Gallery in Manhattan, New York. These striking creations took center stage at the prestigious Peace and Harmony exhibit, captivating audiences with their bold fusion of energy, spirituality, and modern artistry.The featured masterpieces—Turbo-jet Yantra, Green Energy Yantra, and TransPlant Yantra—seamlessly blend the two meanings of Yantra: a spiritual energy symbol and a mechanical force of transformation.TranceFusion Yantras: A Bold Fusion of Art, Spirituality, and InnovationEach piece in the ‘TranceFusion Yantra’ series channels the dynamic essence of Shakti (energy), reimagined through vibrant, contemporary storytelling with a striking East-meets-West influence:• Turbo-jet Yantra: This artwork depicts Shakti, the divine feminine energy, soaring on a turbojet-powered eagle. It symbolizes swift intervention from the universe during crises, embodying the idea that peace and harmony can be restored with the speed of answered prayers.• Green Energy Yantra: A monk-like figure takes center stage in this artwork, holding a rechargeable battery that represents the balance between positive and negative forces, symbolizing Karma. It conveys that true peace and harmony are achieved when we embrace clean, renewable energy that benefits both humanity and the environment.• TransPlant Yantra: This artwork depicts Shakti riding a sacred bull with giant tractor wheels, symbolizing the unstoppable force that transforms barren land into life-sustaining abundance. It is a prayer for prosperity, wishing that no one goes hungry and that peace and harmony thrive.“In Indian and ancient East Asian tantric traditions, a ‘Yantra’ is a sacred geometric symbol or tool that channels cosmic energy. In Sanskrit, ‘Yantra’ also means ‘machine.’ I wanted to merge these meanings, transforming the concept into contemporary, energetic art that doesn’t just represent energy but actively generates it,” explains Ponkshe. “Each piece is designed to invoke peace and harmony, especially in today’s turbulent times.”Viraj Ponkshe - A Visionary Artist Redefining Global ArtViraj, an acclaimed advertising Creative Director and award-winning contemporary artist, has made a significant mark on some of the world’s most iconic brands while simultaneously reshaping the art world with his unique vision. As the creator of ‘ZapinFusion’—the Art of Self-Evolution—he masterfully blends spiritual symbolism, mysticism, and cultural influences into his work. His art merges past and present, East and West, ancient wisdom and modern expression, sparking transformation and introspection.A recipient of Canada’s ‘Remarkable Citizen Award,’ the MARTYS Award, and the 2023 International Spiritual Arts Award, Ponkshe has exhibited his captivating pieces in New York, Paris, Switzerland, New Delhi, Mumbai, Toronto, and various U.S. cities. His thought-provoking works resonate globally, capturing the attention of collectors and audiences with their vibrant styles and powerful ideas that bridge diverse philosophies and spirituality.To explore more of his unique ZapinFusion—the Art of Self-Evolution—creations, visit: https:// virajponkshe.com.

