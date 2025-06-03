N.C. A&T, UNCG Name Chowdhury Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Dean

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a comprehensive national search, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and UNC Greensboro are pleased to announce Masud H. Chowdhury, Ph.D., as the new dean of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN). Chowdhury, who also will serve as professor of nanoengineering, will assume the role Aug. 15Chowdhury serves as founding director of the Division of Energy, Matter and Systems at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC). From 2018 to 2022, he was associate dean for Research and Innovation, New Program Development and Faculty Affairs at UMKC’s School of Computing and Engineering.“Dr. Chowdhury’s experience in nanotechnology and leading interdisciplinary research aligns with outstanding work happening in JSNN,” said Tonya Smith-Jackson, N.C. A&T provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “This is another momentous appointment as this unique partnership between two esteemed institutions continues groundbreaking discoveries.”“Dr. Chowdhury brings a compelling vision and proven leadership that will strengthen the Joint School’s mission of innovation, collaboration, and academic excellence,” said UNCG Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Alan Boyette. “His appointment reflects the continued commitment of UNC Greensboro and North Carolina A&T to advance world-class research and prepare the next generation of scientific leaders.”A senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Chowdhury has authored more than 180 publications in microelectronics and nanotechnology and has mentored more than 60 doctorate and master’s degree students, as well as postdoctoral researchers. He received the Leadership Excellence Achievement Program Award from the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers in 2017 for outstanding mentoring and leadership.Chowdhury’s service to the professional engineering community includes roles, such as chair of the IEEE Very-Large-Scale Integration Systems and Applications Technical Committee from 2014 to 2016, and leadership positions including symposium chair, conference track chair and editorial board member for leading journals.Chowdhury holds a Ph.D. in computer engineering from Northwestern University (2004) and a B.S. in electrical and electronic engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (1998).“My career mission resembles the visions of Preeminence 2030 of N.C. A&T and Forward Together of UNCG, which aspire to transform the educational and social fabric of the communities served by these two great universities located in the upward moving city of Greensboro,” said Chowdhury. “The combined logistic and academic resources of N.C. A&T and UNCG and the unique nature of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering will provide a forward-looking and growth-minded opportunity to pursue impactful research, graduate education and workforce development in nanoscience and nanoengineering and promote humane technologies and a circular economic system.”Chowdhury succeeds Mitchell Croatt, Ph.D., who was appointed interim dean in June 2024 after Dean Sherine O. Obare, Ph.D., transitioned to vice chancellor for Research and Engagement at UNCG in May 2024. A&T College of Engineering Dean Stephanie Luster-Teasley Pass, Ph.D., and UNCG Graduate School Dean Greg Bell, Ph.D., served as co-chairs of the search committee.About UNC GreensboroUNC Greensboro is a learner-centered public research university with 18,000 students in eight colleges and schools pursuing more than 150 areas of undergraduate and 200 areas of graduate study. Recognized nationally for helping first-generation and lower-income students find paths to prosperity, UNCG is ranked No. 1 most affordable institution in North Carolina for net cost by The New York Times and No. 1 in North Carolina for social mobility by The Wall Street Journal. Designated an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, UNCG is a community-engaged research institution with a portfolio of more than $67M in research and creative activity. The University creates an annual economic impact for the Piedmont Triad region in excess of $1B. Please visit uncg.edu and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Bluesky and LinkedIn.About North Carolina A&T State UniversityNorth Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well one of the top 25 “Most Innovative” universities in America (U.S. News & World Report, Best Colleges 2024). North Carolina A&T is a land-grant, doctoral research university and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is widely recognized for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was established in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

