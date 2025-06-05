Healthcare Data Analyst Tashin Azad of Centene Corporation Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our guest is an embodiment of the American dream. Originally from Bangladesh, he made the most of the educational and professional opportunities available to him. Currently, he has a successful career at one of the nation’s leading Fortune 25 companies. This is the story of Tashin Azad.

Tashin Azad is a healthcare business analyst at Centene Corporation, a prestigious position that he has held since 2022. Most amazing is that in less than a year from beginning his employment at Centene, he already received a promotion from Business Analyst I to Business Analyst II for his exceptional performance.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Centene Corporation provides healthcare solutions to individuals through some forms of government-issued insurance. This includes Medicare and Medicaid, as well as the Health Insurance Marketplace and Exchanges as part of the Affordable Care Act. The Centene Corporation website explains it in the following way.

“For 40 years, Centene has operated government-sponsored healthcare programs that save money and improve medical outcomes. We deliver results for our stakeholders, including state governments, members, healthcare providers, individuals and families, and other healthcare and commercial organizations.”

“It’s a multinational healthcare company in the United States,” Tashin confirms. “It’s also a Fortune 25 Company.”

Tashin works with the healthcare systems in the states of Connecticut and Maine, and he is responsible for managing and analyzing the data that comes to him. He focuses on data analytics and how it plays a significant role at Centene. He works with reports and analytics, using that information to create insights for upper management to help project the future of healthcare. He also uses the data to predict patients’ outcomes.

“I am responsible for enhancing healthcare quality to help the leadership, doctors, and patients,” Tashin summarizes. “My goal is to make everything automated so that no time is wasted in helping everyone involved.”

In addition to his role at Centene Corporation, Tashin Azad published a series of research articles throughout 2024 in peer-reviewed journals. His work draws on his expertise at the intersection of healthcare, economics, and data-driven technology. “Outside of my corporate role, I genuinely enjoy conducting research,” Tashin shares.

Originally from Bangladesh, Tashin’s education began at Independent University in Bangladesh, where in 2017, he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance. A notable achievement during that time was earning a spot on the Dean’s List. Not long after, he immigrated to the United States, where he continued his education on a full scholarship at Illinois State University in Normal, IL. In 2021, he graduated with a double Master’s degree. One degree was an MBA with a concentration in Business Analytics, while the other was a Master of Science in Technology with a concentration in Project Management. These were the key stepping stones in helping Tashin land the job he has today at Centene Corporation.

“When it comes to numbers, I love playing with the data,” Tashin reflects.

As for the future, Tashin hopes to continue growing with Centene Corporation, where he values the positive work environment and supportive culture. “There’s a healthy level of trust – my supervisor Dilnoza gives me the autonomy I need to do my best work,” he shares. “Having that freedom is essential for innovation and growth.”

His long-term goal is to become the Team Lead of Data Analytics at Centene. “There are so many opportunities out there,” he says. “But I see my future in the healthcare industry, where I can continue making an impact through data.”

“To work a field like mine, you have to be up-to-date and learn the tools as much as you can,” Tashin concludes. “Also, be mindful of your surroundings, so that you can always grow.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Tashin Azad in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday May 30th at 7pm Eastern

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-healthcare-data-analyst-tashin/id1785721253?i=1000710885755

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-healthcare-data-278695219/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3LHcuOP7tBwVORcAbl8C9E

