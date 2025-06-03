GBA Glass Block Brings Natural Light and Modern Charm to Bada Bean Bada Booze at Quarry Trails

GBA Architectural Products proudly announces its involvement in the newly opened Bada Bean Bada Booze location at Quarry Trails Metro Park in Columbus, Ohio.

Our team is committed to helping architects and developers find solutions that are not only beautiful, but purposeful” — Steve Boesch

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GBA Architectural Products + Services proudly announces its involvement in the newly opened Bada Bean Bada Booze location at Quarry Trails Metro Park in Columbus, Ohio. As the latest destination from the beloved café-cocktail hybrid brand, this 2,200-square-foot space is designed to blur the lines between nature, architecture, and community—and GBA’s Doric Q19 glass block, manufactured by SEVES glass block, plays a key role in bringing that vision to life.

Light-Driven Design for a Scenic Setting

Set within the landscape of Quarry Trails Metro Park, the new location is surrounded by walking trails, greenery, and natural features. To complement these surroundings, Meyers + Associates—the architectural firm on the project—chose GBA’s glass block to bring daylight deep into the building’s interior.

The Doric Q19 glass block adds a striking textural element while diffusing natural light, creating a soft glow throughout the space. This ambient lighting supports the brand’s goal of crafting an environment that feels both relaxing and energizing—perfect for morning coffee or evening cocktails.

“Glass block was a natural choice for this space,” said Steve Boesch, Vice President of GBA. “It adds modern appeal while enhancing the guest experience through smart, light-driven design.”

Functional Aesthetic Meets Brand Personality

Bada Bean Bada Booze is known for its bold, playful personality and community focus. The glass block elements used throughout the Quarry Trails location are more than just decorative—they serve a functional purpose by enhancing the lighting, improving energy efficiency, and fostering a sense of openness between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The use of light-transmitting materials helps reinforce the brand's identity: bright, vibrant, and welcoming. As patrons move through the main lounge, bar area, or the outdoor patio overlooking the park, the connection to the natural world is always present.

A Hub for Community and Local Flavor

Opened on April 5, 2025, the grand opening featured early bird giveaways, live entertainment, and wellness activities—all designed to welcome the local community and highlight the café’s collaborative spirit.

Bada Bean Bada Booze continues its tradition of partnering with local food businesses, offering a rotating menu that includes vegan and gluten-free pastries from Happy Little Treats, yogurt parfaits from Crunchy Ra Ra, sandwiches from Frascati Market, and more. With coffee shop hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and bar service from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the venue has quickly become a favorite gathering place on Columbus’s west side.

Architectural Collaboration with GBA

GBA worked closely with the project team to provide custom glass block specifications, product selection guidance, and coordination throughout the installation process. The selected Doric Q19 blocks from GBA’s extensive product line offered both the visual impact and performance capabilities needed for a hospitality-forward setting.

“Our team is committed to helping architects and developers find solutions that are not only beautiful, but purposeful,” said Boesch. “This project was a perfect example of how a timeless material like glass block can adapt to a modern, community-driven environment.”

About GBA Architectural Products + Services

For over 40 years, GBA Architectural Products + Services has partnered with architects, contractors, and designers to deliver high-performance glass block and structural glass floor systems across North America. From custom-engineered designs to landmark restorations and public spaces, GBA brings unmatched expertise in glass block, glass brick, vault lights, and glass flooring systems.

www.gbaproducts.com

www.glassblocksupply.com

www.glasswalk.com

www.circleredmont.com

To learn more about distribution opportunities or how glass block and GlassWalk™ flooring can enhance your next project, contact steveb@gbaproducts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.