Double Ace Golf Launches Version 3.0: Making Group Golf More Organized, Competitive, and Fun

Double Ace Golf

The latest update to Double Ace Golf includes post-event roundups, golf trip expense sharing, and performance improvements for a better group golf experience.

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Double Ace Golf Launches Version 3.0: Making Group Golf More Organized, Competitive, and FunDouble Ace Golf is proud to announce the official release of Double Ace Golf 3.0, the latest version of its innovative mobile app designed to simplify the way golfers organize weekly matches and annual golf trips. Whether you're playing every Saturday with your foursome or coordinating an epic weekend getaway with your golf buddies, Double Ace Golf is the all-in-one solution built by golfers, for golfers. The 3.0 update brings powerful new features that enhance group play and post-round engagement:• Event Round-Up Summaries: After each event, golfers now receive a comprehensive recap highlighting player performances, final scores, and full leaderboard standings (When Live Scoring is used).• Golf Trip Expense Sharing: New tools make it easier than ever to split trip costs fairly and transparently—no more awkward math or spreadsheet headaches.• App Performance Improvements: Speed and reliability have been upgraded to ensure a smoother, faster user experience.• Bug Fixes: Several enhancements have been implemented for improved overall stability."We built Double Ace Golf to take the stress out of organizing golf matches and trips, and version 3.0 brings us even closer to that mission," said Dan Spring, Co-Founder and Managing Member. "From tee time setup to scoring and expense tracking, we’ve made every part of the group golf experience more efficient and fun."What Makes Double Ace Golf Unique?Double Ace Golf simplifies every stage of the group golf experience:• Organize Weekly Matches in just a few taps: Invite players, manage tee times, and choose from many competitive formats.• Live Scoring & Leaderboards: Keep things exciting with real-time scoring and leaderboards everyone can follow on the course.• Plan Stress-Free Golf Trips: Coordinate schedules, courses, match formats, and now—trip expenses—all in one place.• Create Lasting Memories: With the new post-event summary feature, players can look back on every round with pride and a few good laughs.Double Ace Golf is available on both iOS and Android. Whether you're leading a regular golf group or planning your next bucket-list trip, this app is your digital caddie for group golf management.Visit www.doubleacegolf.com to learn more and download the app today.

