Double Ace Golf App Revolutionizes Group Golf with Seamless Scheduling and Live Scoring

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golfers seeking an effortless way to organize weekly games and annual golf trips can now turn to Double Ace Golf , a free mobile app designed to simplify group golf management . By integrating tee time scheduling, live scoring, leaderboards, and competitive match tracking, Double Ace Golf eliminates the hassle of manual coordination and enhances the golfing experience for both casual and competitive players.As golf continues to surge in popularity, players face the ongoing challenge of organizing matches, keeping track of scores, and determining winners efficiently. Double Ace Golf meets this demand with an intuitive interface that allows users to invite players, manage tee times, and track scores—all in real-time.Key Features of Double Ace Golf:• Effortless Golfer Invitations – Quickly invite friends to weekly rounds or golf trips with automated notifications.• Tee Time Management – Organize tee times without back-and-forth messaging.• Live Scoring & Leaderboards – Keep track of scores in real-time and see who’s leading.• Customizable Match Formats – Play various game formats, from stroke play to match play.• Automated Winner Calculation – No more disputes—Double Ace Golf does the math for you.“We created Double Ace Golf to remove the stress of organizing golf outings so players can focus on the game,” said Founder/Dan Spring, creator of the app. “Whether you're planning a weekend foursome or a multi-day golf getaway, our app streamlines every aspect of group golf logistics.”The Double Ace Golf app is available for free download on iOS and Android. Golfers can also learn more about the app and its features by visiting www.doubleacegolf.com About Double Ace GolfDouble Ace Golf is a cutting-edge mobile app designed to help golf enthusiasts easily coordinate weekly games and annual trips. With a focus on user-friendly scheduling, live scoring, and automated match tracking, the app enhances the social and competitive aspects of golf. For more information, visit www.doubleacegolf.com Media Contact:support@doubleacegolf.comDouble Ace Golf

