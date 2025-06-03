VILLAGE KEEPER TO HAVE CHICAGO PREMIERE AT ADIFF 2025

Critically Acclaimed Film Will Screen Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 3:00 PM CDT at FACETS Cinema as Part of ADIFF Chicago; as well as Washington DC in August

Deeply rooted in Caribbean culture, the film explores grief, resilience, generational trauma, and the power of community” — ADIFF Chicago

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Critically Acclaimed Film Will Screen Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 3:00 PM CDT at FACETS Cinema as Part of ADIFF Chicago ; Also Screening in Washington DC in August and New York in November/DecemberArtMattan Films is proud to announce the Chicago Premiere of " Village Keeper ", the award-winning Canadian feature by acclaimed filmmaker Karen Chapman, as part of the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 3:00 PM CDT at FACETS Cinema (1517 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614). Following its Chicago debut, Village Keeper will screen at ADIFF Washington DC in August and at ADIFF New York in November/December 2025.A moving and beautifully acted film, "Village Keeper" tells the story of Beverly-Jean (played by Oluniké Adeliyi), a Jamaican-Canadian widow struggling to shield her children from violence in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights neighborhood after the tragic loss of her husband. Deeply rooted in Caribbean culture, the film explores grief, resilience, generational trauma, and the power of community support in the journey toward healing. It is a true love letter to Black mothers that is beautiful and hopeful.The film premiered at TIFF 2024 and has since captured audiences and critics alike, garnering seven Canadian Screen Award nominations, including:• Best Motion Picture• Best Original Screenplay• Best First Feature Film• Best Lead and Supporting PerformancesIt has also taken home top honors at multiple festivals:• Arizona International Film Festival – Festival Grand Prize & Jury Award for Best Performance• Minnesota International Film Festival – Festival Grand Prize• Vancouver GEMS International Film Festival – Festival Grand Prize & Jury Award for Best Performance• Regent Park Film Festival – Best Feature Film"Village Keeper isn’t a film about Black trauma; it’s a celebration of and journey toward Black healing,” writes Kevin Bourne of SHIFTER Magazine."Writer-director Karen Chapman has taken a well-worn single mother story to a new level of relevance that is, in a word, outstanding,” says Jeanine T. Abraham of Medium.com.This is a film not to be missed—a bold and emotionally rich debut that speaks to the strength of mothers, the power of cultural roots, and the importance of community.Tickets and screening details for the Chicago premiere are available at Village Keeper | FACETS. General information about the film can be found at https://www.nyadiff.org About ArtMattan FilmsArtMattan Films, the distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, has been celebrating the global human experience of people of color for over 30 years. Past releases include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Pirogue, Mama Africa, and The Last Tree. More at artmattanfilms.com.

Village Keeper Trailer

