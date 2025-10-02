ARTMATTAN FILMS ANNOUNCES U.S. THEATRICAL RELEASE OF BRIDES — CHICAGO OPENING OCTOBER 11 IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ADIFF

Following its celebrated world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, "Brides" opens theatrically in USA with a special Chicago opening set for October

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films is proud to announce the U.S. theatrical release of Brides, the powerful debut feature from acclaimed British theater director Nadia Fall. Following its celebrated world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Brides will open theatrically in the United States on September 26, 2025, with a special Chicago opening set for October 11, 2025 at FACETS Cinema, presented in partnership with the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF).The Chicago release is particularly meaningful, as Brides first screened at ADIFF Chicago 2025, where it connected with audiences and sparked critical conversations. This return to Chicago marks not just a continuation, but an expansion of the collaboration between ADIFF and FACETS — two organizations committed to showcasing bold, independent cinema that tackles urgent social themes and amplifies underrepresented voices.About the FilmInspired by real-life events, Brides follows two alienated British Muslim teenagers, Doe and Muna, who leave the UK for Syria in search of belonging, freedom, and purpose. Instead of offering a simplistic tale of radicalization, the film delivers a deeply empathetic and complex portrait of girlhood, friendship, and alienation in modern Britain.Written by Suhayla El-Bushra and beautifully shot by Clarissa Cappellani, Brides brings together a predominantly female creative team. Anchored by the moving performances of Ebada Hassan and Safiyya Ingar, the film is both an urgent coming-of-age story and a profound exploration of identity and vulnerability.Critics have praised Brides as “bold” and “a true rarity” (Sundance Institute), “a gripping, conversation-stoking first feature” (Variety), and “an urgent, unsettling, and deeply empathetic coming-of-age film” (movieweb.com).Director’s VisionNadia Fall, an acclaimed British theater director of South Asian heritage, makes her feature film debut with Brides. Drawing from her experience in theater and her personal connection to stories of migration and alienation, Fall crafts a visuallycompelling and emotionally nuanced narrative that humanizes and challenges.Booking and ScreeningsIn addition to its October 11 opening at FACETS in Chicago, Brides will also screen in Los Angeles at Laemmle Theaters, Hartford (CT), Windsor (CA), and San Francisco (CA), with additional bookings to follow nationwide. The film is available for theatrical bookings nationwide through September 2026, with formats including DCP and HD.Booking contact: Diarah N’Daw-Spech (ArtMattan Films) – info@africanfilm.comSocial Media: Instagram @ny_adiff | LetterboxdAbout ArtMattan FilmsFor more than 30 years, ArtMattan Films has distributed films exploring the human experiences of people of color around the world. Past releases include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Pirogue, The Tracker, The Last Tree, and Ludi.For more information, visit www.africanfilm.com and www.artmattanfilms.com

