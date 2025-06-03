Ministry of Economy awards second collective music management licence to Music Nation

Under the vision of our wise leadership, the UAE has placed strategic emphasis on enhancing the competitiveness of its cultural and creative industries, driving their growth both regionally” — Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UAE Ministry of Economy granted its second collective music management licence to ‘Music Nation’ during a ceremony held at its headquarters in Dubai.The licence authorises the organisation to manage the distribution of rights on behalf of music creators and performers, while also ensuring nationwide compliance among music platforms.The announcement was made during an event attended by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, and Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Under-Secretary for Intellectual Property.The Ministry confirmed that the licence was issued in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2021 concerning copyright and related rights. It marks the continuation of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen intellectual property frameworks in the UAE, following the first collective management licence awarded to the Emirates Music Rights Association in April 2025.Al Saleh said, “Under the vision of our wise leadership, the UAE has placed strategic emphasis on enhancing the competitiveness of its cultural and creative industries, driving their growth both regionally and globally. Recognising their vital role in national economic growth, we are committed to fostering public-private collaboration to cultivate an enabling environment for talent and innovation. By elevating the creative economy’s legislative framework to world-class standards, we aim to expand the private sector’s participation in it, in line with the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries 2031.”The Under-Secretary said in his speech, “The Ministry remains committed to establishing a world-class copyright governance system, drawing on international best practices. We are achieving this through strengthening legal and regulatory frameworks, fostering investment in creative sectors, and implementing robust collective management systems. These measures safeguard intellectual property rights while building creators' trust in the nation's creative ecosystem.”"The collective music management licence serves as a catalyst for cultural innovation while safeguarding artists' intellectual property rights. Through establishing transparent revenue distribution systems and fair compensation mechanisms, it elevates the UAE's music industry - enhancing its global competitiveness and positioning our nation as a premier hub for creative enterprises," he added.Al Saleh emphasised that awarding the licence to ‘Music Nation’ marks a strategic milestone in the UAE’s commitment to fostering creativity. The initiative unlocks new opportunities for artists, writers, and producers while strengthening rights protection and leveraging creative-economy tools - ultimately positioning the sector as a key driver of national economic growth.Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini said, “Our music industry is witnessing remarkable growth, fuelled by an expanding ecosystem of creative enterprises and world-class events. Dubai alone boasts 350 live music venues, while the national streaming market generated US$841.9 million in 2024 - projected to nearly triple to US$2.3 billion by 2030. To sustain this momentum, the Ministry of Economy is prioritising robust legislative frameworks that will further catalyse the creative economy and foster artistic innovation.”He added, “Building on last month’s inaugural licence granted to the Emirates Music Rights Association, today marks another significant milestone with the official authorisation of Music Nation. We are actively collaborating with local and global partners, including industry associations and legal experts, to share best practices that drive sector growth. In tandem, we’re expanding awareness initiatives to ensure artists, composers, and producers fully leverage these licences to protect both their creative works and financial interests.”“Today marks a pivotal moment for the UAE and Music Nation,” said Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for Music Nation. “After years of careful planning, Music Nation is positioned to become a cornerstone of music licensing, empowering the Emirates’ vibrant creative industry.‘’As an Emarati, I am honoured to establish a world-class music rights infrastructure that not only elevates local artists to greater heights, but also showcases our rich musical heritage and cultural traditions to the world. In partnership with industry leaders BMI and SoundExchange, our cutting-edge technology and services will protect music rights holders and propel the UAE’s music economy to new frontiers,'' she added.-END-

