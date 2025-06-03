Renogy Strengthens Australian Market Reach with Retail Launch at Supercheap Auto

New partnership brings Renogy’s high-performance off-grid power products to Australian adventurers via selected Supercheap Auto retail locations nationwide.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in off-grid power systems, has announced the launch of a range of its innovative off-grid power products at selected Supercheap Auto stores across Australia. The partnership aims to expand access to reliable, high-quality off-grid energy solutions for the country’s growing community of adventurers, campers, 4WD enthusiasts, and DIY vehicle builders.Founded in California, Renogy is headquartered in Ontario, California, and has established a global footprint in off-grid energy innovation. To better serve the Australian market, the company opened an office in Melbourne earlier this year, providing local sales and technical support for Australian customers.“This partnership with Supercheap Auto reflects our commitment to bringing smarter off-grid power to more Australians,” said Yi Li, CEO of Renogy. “We’re proud to offer innovative products that empower people to power their freedom—safely and reliably.”Renogy has been a leading brand in off-grid power for over a decade, known for its durable, efficient, and user-friendly products. The company's offerings span a complete ecosystem of energy solutions, including solar panels, lithium batteries, inverters, battery management systems, and accessories.“Our strategic partnership with Renogy allows Supercheap Auto to offer high-quality, innovative, and affordable portable power products to our customers, from a brand they desire,” said Alex Smith, Category Manager – 12V & Portable Power at Supercheap Auto. “Renogy gives our customers the ability to power their adventures, chill their drinks, and stay connected—no matter how far they roam.”For more information or to find a participating Supercheap Auto store, visit https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/brands/renogy

