Renogy Strengthens UK Market Presence with Strategic Focus on OEM and Dealer Partnerships

Our growth is driven by innovation and partnership. With local support, training, and infrastructure, we’re empowering the UK to lead in off-grid mobility and energy independence.” — Tom Li, VP of Business, Renogy Europe

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful showcase at the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2025, Renogy , a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the UK market with a strategic focus on supporting OEMs dealerships , and professional installers.Through close partnerships with leading motorhome manufacturers, campervan builders, and retail dealers, Renogy provides complete off-grid energy solutions that empower businesses to deliver reliable, innovative, and smart power systems to their customers.“Renogy’s mission in the UK goes beyond supplying components — we deliver complete, scalable energy solutions,” said Jason Dalton, Head of Business Development, Renogy UK. “From solar to smart power management, our goal is to make integration effortless for OEMs and dealers while helping them unlock new growth opportunities through off-grid energy innovation.”Expanding Capabilities for OEM and Dealer IntegrationRenogy’s latest UK strategy highlights its growing OEM capabilities and customizable energy solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of motorhome manufacturers and installers.Key features include:● Pre-wired power panels for rapid, safe integration into vehicles● Seat-integrated and under-chassis systems for compact, professional installations● Modular, configurable product designs to match various layouts and power requirements● Platform-level integration to simplify wiring and optimize space utilization● System-level optimization to enhance efficiency, performance, and reliability“Our partners value flexibility,” added Dalton. “Whether they’re building a compact campervan or a luxury motorhome, Renogy systems can be tailored to match their platform and production workflow — delivering professional-grade results at scale.”Local Support and European InfrastructureRenogy’s commitment to local presence is reflected through its dedicated UK technical support and distribution partner, RionPro, and an extensive European logistics network.With 15 strategically located warehouses across the continent — including hubs in the UK, Germany, and the Czech Republic — Renogy ensures fast delivery, reliable stock availability, and even emergency shipments for OEMs facing unexpected production needs.RionPro provides hands-on technical training, system troubleshooting, and on-site installation support to help OEMs and dealers maintain high-quality standards and improve installation efficiency.“Our partnership with Renogy is built on technical excellence,” said Nathan Onions, RionPro. “We work closely with OEMs and dealers to train their teams, optimize system setups, and ensure every installation meets both performance and safety benchmarks.”“Beyond technical support, our role is to empower partners with confidence,” added Kostas, Technical Specialist at RionPro. “From wiring design to system calibration, we’re helping UK manufacturers and dealers deliver consistent quality while keeping customers powered safely and efficiently.”Safety and Compliance You Can TrustAt Renogy, safety and compliance are central to every product design — not an afterthought. Unlike many brands that certify only essential components, Renogy ensures comprehensive certification across all major categories, giving partners and customers confidence in every installation.Certifications include:● Lithium Batteries: UL 1973, ECE R10, CE-EMC, CE-LVD● Inverters: UL 458, CE-EMC, ECE R10, RoHS● Solar Panels: UL 61730, CE-EMC, ECE R10, RoHS● Charge Controllers: UL 1741, CE-EMC, ECE R10, RoHS● DC-DC Chargers: UL 458, CE-EMC, ECE R10, RoHSPowering Growth and InnovationsRenogy’s transformation from a solar panel manufacturer to a global provider of complete off-grid energy solutions represents its ongoing evolution toward Energy IoT technology — connecting hardware, data, and digital tools to help customers monitor, optimize, and expand their power systems.Today, Renogy’s UK network includes over 30 trusted dealers and OEM partners, including CamperKing, Auto-Trail, Auto-Sleepers, and Vantage Motorhomes, reflecting growing market confidence and early adoption of Renogy technology.About RenogyFounded in 2010 and headquartered in the United States, Renogy is a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions, empowering millions worldwide to live independently and sustainably. In the UK, Renogy operates a support center in Birmingham, providing reliable, locally supported energy systems for RVs, campervans, vans, and off-grid homes.From high-efficiency solar panels and smart lithium batteries to integrated power management systems, Renogy delivers scalable power solutions backed by regional sales, service, and technical teams across Europe — helping partners and customers alike achieve true energy independence.Learn more: uk.renogy.comFor OEMs and dealers: pro.renogy.com/uk

