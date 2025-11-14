Renogy Expands Global Footprint with Official Debut in Latin America at Expomotorhome 2025 in Brazil

Renogy at Expo Motorhome 2025

Renogy makes its Latin America debut at Expomotorhome 2025 in Brazil, showcasing off-grid innovations and expanding clean energy accessibility in the region.

When people in Latin America think of Renogy, we want them to think of Reliable. Innovative, For all—values that define everything we do.” — Jorge Cleto Ortiz, Director of Sales & Marketing for Renogy Latin America

PINHAIS, PARANá, BRAZIL, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in renewable and off-grid energy solutions, announces its official entry into the Latin American market with a debut at Expo Motorhome 2025 in Brazil (November 12–16, 2025). This marks a major milestone in Renogy’s global expansion, strengthening its commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and innovative off-grid energy solutions across the region.“The off-grid lifestyle movement is gaining momentum in Latin America—driven by growing interest in RVs, sustainable travel, and energy independence.” said Jorge Cleto Ortiz, Director of Sales & Marketing for Latin America at Renogy. “Expo Motorhome provides the perfect stage: it gathers enthusiasts, manufacturers, and innovators under one roof, offering a unique opportunity to introduce Renogy’s technology to an audience eager for reliable, mobile energy solutions.”Driving Growth in a Rapidly Emerging MarketThe off-grid and motorhome energy market in Latin America is entering a dynamic growth phase, fueled by environmental awareness and the increasing demand for dependable power in remote areas.Compared to more mature regions such as North America and Europe, Latin America presents both opportunities and challenges. Its vast terrains, diverse climates, and varied customer needs require robust, adaptive solar solutions. Renogy aims to address these by building a strong local partner network, collaborating with dealers, distributors, and OEMs, and leveraging its advanced technology and engineering expertise.The company’s regional strategy focuses on brand education, local partnerships, and customer experience, with plans to establish a dedicated regional team, logistics network, and after-sales service infrastructure spanning Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.Showcasing Innovation at Expo MotorhomeAt the exhibition, Renogy will showcase its full range of smart off-grid power solutions, including ShadowFlux solar panels, solar blankets, Renogy REGO systems, Smart Power Management Solutions, Pre-wired Power Boxes, and solid-state lithium batteries. Visitors can explore comprehensive solutions designed to meet the needs of DIY enthusiasts, OEMs, aftermarket installers, and dealers, demonstrating how Renogy makes energy independence simpler, smarter, and more efficient.Building Local Partnerships for Sustainable GrowthTo accelerate its regional expansion, Renogy is actively developing a network of distributors and installers across Latin America. In this early stage, the company will focus on education and marketing initiatives to raise awareness of off-grid technologies, demonstrate the benefits of its solutions, and build trust among both consumers and business partners.Renogy understands the power of word-of-mouth and is committed to building its reputation by letting real customers share their experiences. The company will also share knowledge through its social media channels, Renogy.Brazil and Renogy.Latino (in Spanish and Portuguese), collaborate with social influencers, and host an educational lecture at the show on November 13 at 3 PM, further engaging the market and supporting local partners.Looking Ahead: A Vision for Energy IndependenceIn the long term, Renogy aims to become the most trusted brand for off-grid and mobile energy solutions in Latin America, known for reliability, innovation, and substainbility.“When people in Latin America think of Renogy,” Jorge concluded, “we want them to think of Reliable. Innovative, For all—values that define everything we do.”About RenogyFounded in 2010 and headquartered in the United States, Renogy is a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions, empowering millions of people worldwide to live independently and sustainably. From high-efficiency solar panels and lithium batteries to smart energy management systems, Renogy products power RVs, boats, marine vessels, homes, and mobile lifestyles everywhere. Customers can access Renogy products and services through the official website, authorized dealer partners, or pre-installed on all types of RVs and boats, making clean and reliable energy easy and convenient to use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.