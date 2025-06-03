26 Degrees selects QuantHouse for enhanced US equities coverage

Sydney, London, New York, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iress today announced that 26 Degrees Global Markets, the multi-asset prime broker, has added the QuantHouse Cboe One Feed to its US equity data coverage, further expanding its US trading capabilities and enhancing its offering for retail brokers seeking ‘out of hours’ access to US markets.

The Cboe One Feed is the latest QuantHouse market data feed for Sydney-headquartered 26 Degrees and complements existing feeds for multi-asset data from North America, Europe and APAC trading venues.

The addition of QuantHouse Cboe One Feed data will support 26 Degrees in the delivery of innovative and client-centric solutions to their global client base, and also reflects growing industry demand for extended market access, particularly in Asia. The Cboe One Feed offers consolidated, real-time market data from Cboe’s four US equities exchanges – which collectively account for 21.2%* of US equities on-exchange trading. This includes data from the early hours trading session (4am – 7am ET), during which Cboe has a 40.5% market share*.

QuantHouse’s Head of EMEA & APAC Sales and Business Development, Rob Kirby, said: “The integration of the new Cboe One Feed by 26 Degrees enhances its US market data coverage considerably, supporting CFD retail flow and meeting growing investor appetite, particularly in Asia, to trade around the clock. We are delighted to continue to support 26 Degrees’ growth strategy with efficient, low latency access to market data from around the world, through a single connection.”

26 Degrees’ Group Chief Commercial Officer, James Alexander, added: “26 Degrees’ long-standing partnership with QuantHouse ensures our clients benefit from reliable, low-latency market data. By integrating new Cboe One Feed market data within our QuantHouse API interface, we can offer traders, particularly in Asia, unparalleled access to US markets, unlocking new growth opportunities.”

Adam Inzirillo, Cboe’s Global Head of Data Vantage, said: “We are pleased that 26 Degrees and its clients now have access to the Cboe One Feed, which represents a comprehensive, reliable and high-quality source of US equities market data. Cboe is committed to meet the growing international demand for access to US markets, by delivering high-quality market data as efficiently as possible.”

QuantHouse continues to expand its global market data reach and connectivity. The Cboe One Feed complements existing US equity venues and other exchange feeds across Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, including Blue Ocean Technologies ATS, created specifically to enable global investors to trade US equities outside of New York Eastern Time market hours.

For more information on accessing US Equities market data via QuantHouse, a division of Iress, clients are encouraged to contact their account manager.

* Data 2025 YTD (January – May), excludes off-exchange trading reported through the Trade Reporting Facility (TRF)

About QuantHouse

QuantHouse (part of Iress) is a leading provider of international market data. It delivers high-performance API data feeds, historical and analytics data products it has crafted over the past 20+years to hedge funds, investment banks, brokers, market makers, financial technology providers and trading venues supporting integrated trading strategies, applications, and analytic databases.

About Iress

Iress (IRE.ASX) is a technology company providing software to the financial services industry. We provide software and services for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, superannuation, life & pensions and data intelligence in Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK and Europe.

About 26 Degrees

26 Degrees Global Markets is an award-winning multi-asset Prime Broker specialising in providing prime services to broker-dealers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and family offices globally. With over a decade of proven history under former brand Invast Global, 26 Degrees is continuing to revolutionise the prime brokerage space by providing bespoke and innovative solutions to their clients internationally and responding quickly to the constantly evolving institutional client needs.

