Zero Summit Closes with a Powerful Call to Action: Design Circularly, Act Collectively

Group photo of this year's participants Panel speakers for first session with topic on 'turning sustainability into strategy' Panel speakers for second session with topic on 'surplus food as a force for social good'

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On World Hunger Day, May 28, 2025, the Zero Summit: Circular by Design brought together sustainability leaders, advocates, and innovators at the Gimenez Gallery, Quezon City, for an afternoon of bold ideas and collective action.Organized by Scholars of Sustenance Philippines (SOSPH), the summit focused on food systems, business strategy, and the circular economy—anchored by two compelling panel discussions and inspiring keynote messages.In her opening remarks, Rachel Marie Q. Luna, Country General Manager of SOSPH, underscored the spirit of collaboration:"Our mission thrives not because of us alone — it thrives because of the collective."Andrea Valentine A. Villaroman, Department Head III, Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department of Quezon City, extended a warm welcome:"We in Quezon City are eager to work together to build a healthier, more resilient, more circular future."PANEL 1: Turning Sustainability Into StrategyModerated by Francis Ian L. Agatep, Acting Chief of Quezon City’s Climate Change Adaptation Division, this panel explored how companies are weaving sustainability into their business frameworks.Keynote speaker:Gino Riola, Chief Marketing Officer of Allianz PNB Life"Hindi ito madali (This is not easy). We need to execute with excellence, and we need to make sure we're back to a sustainable business model."Panelists:• Gino Riola – Allianz PNB Life• Marla Alvarez – BDO• Nikki Sevilla – AKO Packaging & EcoNest Philippines• Miguel Melani – CGI PhilippinesPANEL 2: Surplus Food as a Force for Social and Environmental GoodThis panel focused on how surplus food can help combat hunger while reducing environmental impact.Keynote speaker:Paul Bayan, Sustainability Manager, Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc."In relation to food rescuing, we’re tackling sustainability already. It’s not just a feel-good initiative — it’s beyond that. You can’t achieve what you do not quantify."Panelists:• Francis Paul A. Bayan – Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.• Jed M. Africa – Eight8Ate Holdings, Inc.• Sheryl T. Joven – Okada Manila• Engr. Aivan Kurt Russel B. Alfaro – Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal• Kamille Theresa G. Corpuz – Century Pacific Group–RSPO FoundationMarketplace of Impact: Booth VendorsThe Marketplace of Impact brought circularity to life through a curated selection of booths and vendors. From handcrafted goods by Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), to fresh produce and sustainable business solutions, the space became a microcosm of what a circular economy can look like.Closing remarks from Patricia Regina N. Rabal, Fundraising and Partnership Manager of SOSPH, emphasized the summit as a launchpad for stronger networks and deeper impact:"This is not the end of a conversation—it’s the start of a movement."The Zero Summit 2025 reinforced that circular design is more than a concept—it’s a pathway forward. With partners across government, business, and civil society, the call to act collectively is louder than ever.Zero Summit 2025 is made possible through the support of Allianz PNB Life, alongside partners such as Okada Manila, Ford Philippines, Ford Philanthropy, San Miguel Foundation, Robinsons Supermarket, Ajinomoto, Foodpanda Philippines, PLDT-Smart Foundation, EcoNest, and AKO Packaging. Their commitment reinforces the shared mission of creating sustainable pathways to food security and environmental responsibility.About Scholars of Sustenance Philippines:Scholars of Sustenance Philippines (SOSPH) is a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to food rescue and hunger relief. Through sustainable food systems and strategic partnerships, SOSPH diverts surplus food to communities in need, transforming waste into nourishment and impact.

