SCHOLARS OF SUSTENANCE TOPS TARGET WITH 55 MILLION MEALS SERVED IN SOUTHEAST ASIA ADDRESSING HUNGER AND CLIMATE CHANGE

Scholars of Sustenance rescued 4.8 million cans of corn and redistributed across Thailand Scholars of Sustenance Bali celebrates World Food Day 2024 with school food drive Scholars of Sustenance Philippines cooks in the community for World Food Day

SOS demonstrates that food rescue is a practical and scalable solution.With partner support, we expand our impact on people and planet, helping achieve the SDGs for Zero Hunger and Climate Action.” — Bo Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of SOS

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the recent celebration of World Food Day 2024, the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation ( SOS ) announced a milestone achievement of serving over 55 million meals across Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, significantly surpassing its goal of 50 million meals by 2025 from rescued surplus food.Surplus food rescue is a practical and low-tech solution that addresses two global challenges: hunger and climate change. There are eight (8) billion people in the world producing enough food for 10 billion. At the same time the World Health Organization reports that 2.33 billion people experience moderate or severe food insecurity, and 864 million suffer from severe hunger. Meanwhile, food loss contributes significantly to global climate change through methane emissions produced by food waste in landfills. Every year, a third of the world’s food goes to waste, contributing 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.Since 2016, SOS has been committed to addressing food insecurity and reducing environmental impact by rescuing surplus food and redistributing it to vulnerable communities. Scholars of Sustenance is now the largest non-profit food rescue organization in Southeast Asia. To further its vision and expand sustainable and equitable food systems across Asia, it is ramping up outreach to funding partners within environmental and humanitarian foundations; food and beverage businesses, food manufacturers and distributors; as well as government agencies that can enable large-scale food rescue and volunteer-based distribution initiatives.“Our success across Southeast Asia demonstrates that food rescue is a practical and scalable solution. With strong multi-stakeholder support, we continue to expand and deepen our impact on both people and the planet. By addressing food waste, we’re taking steps towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, Zero Hunger, and SDG 13, Climate Action,” said Bo Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of SOS.During World Food month, SOS celebrated this success with trusted partners and communities across the region.● In Thailand, SOS and key partners worked with the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority to collect food for 40,000 meals, distributed to communities in 12 districts.● In Indonesia, several international schools conducted a food drive delivering three (3) tons of food which was converted into 12,986 meals.● In the Philippines, 400 volunteers from 12 different companies prepared 7,000 meals throughout the month of October.**Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS) is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit environmental organization operating since 2016 to tackle food waste and food insecurity in three countries in Southeast Asia. SOS rescues good quality surplus food from restaurants, hotels, retailers, farms and food manufacturers seven days a week and distributes it to vulnerable communities in need. SOS has distributed 55 million meals and reduced CO2e emissions by 33 million kilograms through continuous expansion of operational efficiency and capacity, and through collaboration with government and industry. Learn more at www.scholarsofsustenance.org or follow on Facebook @sosfoundationthai to support our mission of Zero Hunger and Zero Food Waste.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.