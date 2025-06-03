Allotex Appoints Dirk Muehlhoff to its Board of Directors

Dirk Muehlhoff, MBA, Dipl Phys

Seasoned ophthalmic industry leader joins Allotex Board to strengthen strategic positioning and support global scale-up of its presbyopia correction platform.

The company’s commitment to innovation through biologically inspired, surgeon-friendly technologies is exactly what the future of refractive surgery needs.” — Dirk Muehlhoff

MILANO, ITALY, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allotex group, a leader in natural tissue-based vision correction solutions, today announced the appointment of Dirk Muehlhoff to its Board of Directors.Dirk brings more than two decades of strategic leadership in the medical technology industry, with deep expertise in laser vision correction and refractive surgery innovation. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of MLase GmbH, a German laser technology company specializing in medical and industrial applications. Prior to that, he was Vice President for the Refractive Laser Business at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, where he played a central role in the development and global rollout of SMILE technology, one of the most transformative advancements in minimally invasive laser vision correction.“We are thrilled to welcome Dirk to our board,” said Michael Mrochen, CEO of Allotex. “His exceptional leadership, strategic clarity, and deep operational experience in refractive surgery will be invaluable as we scale Allotex globally and continue to reshape the future of presbyopia treatment. Dirk’s insight into product innovation, digital surgical workflows, and global commercialization brings a rare and essential perspective to our mission.”Dirk’s appointment supports Allotex’s continued focus on global expansion and accelerating the adoption of its human-tissue-based corneal inlay for presbyopia. With Dirk's guidance, the company aims to strengthen its market position and deliver natural, reversible solutions that meet the growing demand for spectacle-free vision correction.“I’m honored to join Allotex at such a pivotal moment in its growth,” said Dirk Muehlhoff. “The company’s commitment to innovation through biologically inspired, surgeon-friendly technologies is exactly what the future of refractive surgery needs. I look forward to supporting the team as we bring this exciting solution to more patients around the world.”Dirk’s appointment follows Allotex’s continued momentum in European markets and its preparations for expanded funding and strategic development initiatives.About AllotexAllotex is a clinical-stage ophthalmic company pioneering a natural, tissue-based approach to vision correction. Using precision-processed human corneal allografts, Allotex offers a novel solution for presbyopia that is biocompatible, reversible, and seamlessly integrated into existing refractive surgery workflows. With offices in Boston and Italy, Allotex is advancing the field of corneal tissue addition to deliver spectacle-free near vision through a safe, surgeon-friendly platform technology.

