A New Step Forward in Biologic Vision Enhancement - Transform™ now launched in Canada

CANADA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allotex, a global innovator in biologic vision technologies, announced today the launch of its Transform™ implant in Canada, marking a significant milestone in expanding access to natural, tissue-based solutions for vision enhancement. To support nationwide access and clinical implementation, Allotex has partnered with Clarion Medical Technologies , one of Canada’s leading ophthalmic technology distributors.Transform is the first human collagen-based corneal implant designed to be added to the eye, enabling surgeons to offer a tissue-based approach that complements the eye’s natural structure. The quick outpatient procedure—typically completed in under 10 minutes—allows patients to enjoy everyday visual tasks without the constant hassle of reading glasses or contact lenses.“At Allotex, we’ve developed a platform that combines biology with precision laser shaping,” said Michael Mrochen, PhD, CEO of Allotex. “It’s designed to support surgeons in expanding what they can offer to patients who want a more natural solution.”“We’re excited to introduce this innovative, biologic solution to our patients in Canada,” said Professor Guillermo Rocha, MD, FRCSC, FACS, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at McGill University, and attending surgeon, Clinique Bellevue, Montreal. “This is a meaningful step forward for tissue addition technology in vision care—globally.”Transform arrives at a time when more patients are actively seeking alternatives to external visual aids—looking to feel younger and be free from the daily hustle. Allotex’s approach provides a biologic, reversible, and minimally invasive option, delivering new possibilities for surgeons and patients alike.About AllotexAllotex is a biotech-meets-ophthalmology company developing biologic vision correction technologies. Its human collagen-based corneal implants are designed to restore vision by adding tissue to the eye, not removing it—making the approach minimally invasive, reversible, and compatible with existing surgical infrastructure. With commercial activity in Europe, Canada, and other international regions, and regulatory momentum in the United States, Allotex is shaping the future of biologic refractive solutions.About Clarion Medical TechnologiesClarion Medical Technologies is a leading provider in the Canadian eye care industry, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance ophthalmology and optometry practices. With over 30 years of experience, Clarion specializes in advanced technologies that optimize ophthalmic procedures and improve patient outcomes.

