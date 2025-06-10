Jessper Maquindang Launches LinkedIn Live Interview Series with Experts Shaping Leadership, Culture, and Innovation

Host Jessper Maquindang interviews Dr. Lori McDowell, TEDx speaker and best-selling author, on taking risks, aligning values, and leading with impact during his LinkedIn Live series.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With workplaces under pressure from burnout, disconnection, and constant change, Jessper Maquindang is spotlighting the human side of leadership—one conversation at a time.According to Gallup, global employee engagement fell to 21% in 2024, with lost productivity costing the global economy $438 billion. In addition, employee wellbeing has been declining since its peak at 35% in 2022. These challenges underscore the urgent need for more human-centered, purpose-driven leadership—exactly what Maquindang’s new series aims to deliver.Maquindang, a recognized expert in company culture and leadership development, has officially launched a new LinkedIn Live interview series designed to uncover the personal stories, struggles, and winning strategies of today’s most impactful leaders, helping viewers ignite their own sense of purpose, boost team performance, and navigate the future of work with clarity and confidence.Early episodes have featured dynamic, real-time conversations with thought leaders, including:● Greg Brisendine – Leadership Coach & Consultant● Brandon Burbank – Mental Wellness Advocate● Jason Price – AI Leadership Strategist● Dr. Cliff Freeman – Leadership Keynote Speaker● Dr. Lori McDowell – TEDx Speaker & Best-Selling Author● Gil Cohen – Employee Experience Consultant● Lindsay Harle-Kadatz – Leadership & Culture Consultant● Jo Barber – Educator & UN-learning Coach● Matthew Roth – Employee Development Facilitator● Dr. John M. O'Brien – Clinical Psychologist & Civility ExpertEach guest brings unique insight, lived experience, and future-forward strategies for navigating the challenges of modern leadership. Through candid discussions, Maquindang explores best practices, emerging trends, and practical strategies for building high-performing teams and thriving workplace cultures. Covering topics ranging from mental wellness and AI to authenticity and values alignment, the series uncovers what it truly takes to lead with impact in today’s business landscape."I'm excited to create a platform where leaders can share their personal journeys and professional insights," said Maquindang. "LinkedIn Live provides an incredible opportunity to engage with our professional community in real-time and spark meaningful conversations that can inspire and educate others."The LinkedIn Live format allows for real-time interaction between Maquindang, his guests, and the viewing audience, creating an engaging and dynamic experience that goes beyond traditional interview formats. Viewers can ask questions, share insights, and participate in the conversation as it unfolds."The response has been incredible," Maquindang noted. "People enjoy authentic conversations about leadership and professional growth, and this platform allows us to deliver that in an accessible, interactive format."The interview series aligns with Maquindang’s larger mission to support leaders in building high-performing, human-centered teams rooted in purpose and innovation. As the founder of FamiLEAD Management Consulting , his approach combines practical experience with strategies to help leaders and teams reach their full potential.Follow Jessper Maquindang on LinkedIn and join the live discussion—The next episode could feature the insight that transforms your leadership approach, reignites your purpose, or redefines your team’s potential.About Jessper Maquindang:Jessper Maquindang (pronounced MAWK-WIN-DANG) is the founder of FamiLEAD Management Consulting, which is dedicated to enhancing organizational productivity and employee engagement through leadership effectiveness assessments, team-building initiatives, and executive coaching. He holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California, along with certifications as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Certified Executive Coach and Mentor (CECM). A long-distance runner training for his 17th marathon and 3rd ultra-marathon, Maquindang brings both discipline and heart to his mission: helping leaders lead with purpose, connection, and impact.

