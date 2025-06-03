Double Celebration: Urban Windows and Doors Celebrates Two Decades in Business and the 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award
We extend our heartfelt thanks to our clients for their continued support and trust in our services. Your loyalty has been instrumental in our growth and success.”SUDBURY, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the ThreeBestRated® has released their annual updates, the Urban Windows and Doors has once again proved their excellence and proudly upholds their reputation as an industry leader. A noteworthy point is that they have been maintaining this position since 2019. This highlights the company’s relentless dedication, hard work, and commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to its clients.
The Urban Windows team is excited about the continuous recognition and expressed their joy, saying "We are grateful for the honor and the continued support from clients in our community. Their trust and loyalty inspire us to keep raising the bar in everything we do.”
While celebrating this milestone, they are marking yet another milestone—Urban Windows and Doors is thrilled to announce the celebration of 20 years of dedicated service to the Sudbury community and surrounding areas.
“We are deeply grateful to the Sudbury community for their unwavering support over the past 20 years,” said Claude Paquette, CEO of Urban Windows and Doors.
Two Decades of Serving the Sudbury Community
Since inception in 2005, Urban Windows and Doors has been a trusted provider of high-quality windows and doors, committed to delivering exceptional service to their clients. From the beginning, Urban Windows and Doors has focused on achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction through top-notch products and outstanding service. The company offers a diverse range of energy-efficient and stylish windows and doors for both residential and commercial properties.
“Our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction has been the key to our success. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the same passion and commitment for many more years.”
Urban Windows and Doors’ success is built on a foundation of quality, integrity, and a deep understanding of their clients’ needs. The company’s team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized solutions and expert installation services, ensuring that every project is completed to the highest standards.
The Urban Windows team takes pride in their ability to successfully complete over 5,000 installs every year. Their goal is to provide their customers with exceptional quality service while remaining affordable.
“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our clients for their continued support and trust in our services,” added Claude Paquette. “Your loyalty has been instrumental in our growth and success. Urban Windows and Doors will continue to provide consistent and qualified employees to maintain a high level of production for our clients.”
About Urban Windows and Doors
Urban Windows and Doors is committed to serving both residential and commercial clients in Sudbury and the surrounding areas. With a commitment to excellence, the company offers a wide range of products that combine style, durability, and energy efficiency. Urban Windows and Doors is dedicated to enhancing the beauty and functionality of homes and businesses through innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.
For more information about Urban Windows and Doors, visit www.urbanwindows.ca.
Claude Paquette
Urban Windows and Doors
+1 705-673-5285
info@urbanwindows.ca
✨ 20 Years of Trust & Quality! Urban Windows and Doors Wins 2025 Top Business Award 🎉
