Calcium LLC Expands Sales Team with Strategic New Hires

Calcium LLC - Digital Health Platform

James Emmert, Courtney Shaffer, and Saaj Singh join to fuel growth and broaden reach across provider and enterprise markets.

With their addition, our team is now strategically positioned to scale Calcium’s mission of empowering both patients and providers with smarter, AI-driven digital health tools.” — Brad Evanovich

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calcium LLC, a leader in digital health solutions and patient engagement technologies, is pleased to announce the expansion of its sales team with the addition of three seasoned professionals: James Emmert, Courtney Shaffer, and Saaj Singh.Each brings a wealth of experience and energy to their respective new roles and will help drive the next phase of growth for Calcium’s digital health platform.James Emmert joins Calcium as its new Business Development Manager. James was previously with Rectangle Health, where he served as a Business Development Specialist responsible for daily outbound engagement, prospect nurturing and strategic feedback loops. With a diverse professional journey spanning fintech, education, robotics and healthcare tech, James brings a multi-industry lens to building partnerships and uncovering new market opportunities.Originally from Maine and now living in North Carolina, James is a driven communicator and relationship-builder with a degree in Communication & Media Studies from the New England School of Communications at Husson University. In his downtime, James is an avid hiker and podcast enthusiast who recharges by traveling and spending quality time with family. At Calcium, James will play a key role in expanding our reach among small-to-midsize healthcare providers and employer wellness markets.Courtney Shaffer steps into the role of Senior Account Executive, bringing more than six years of experience in healthcare business development. Most recently, Courtney served as Director of Business Development at In2itive Business Solutions. In that role, she managed a 20-state Northeast territory and led full-cycle enterprise sales efforts from strategy through execution. She has consistently helped C-suite healthcare executives identify revenue opportunities, drive growth through data-driven solutions and navigate the complexities of healthcare operations.Courtney holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Courtney balances her professional drive with a full and joyful personal life as a new mom to a six-month-old son. She is a passionate foodie and outdoor enthusiast who has completed several half-marathons and is currently training to return to her fitness routine.Saaj Singh joins the team as an Enterprise Account Executive. Saaj brings a decade of experience working with some of the most innovative names in healthcare, including Health Gorilla, Innovaccer and HealthLX. In his most recent role as Director of Growth at HealthLX, he led all go-to-market strategies for a bootstrapped health tech startup focused on CMS interoperability mandates for health plans.His achievements included launching successful partner programs, building high-performing outbound funnels, leading product demos and quadrupling the company’s social media following. A native New Yorker now living in Indianapolis, Saaj earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the City College of New York. He has built a rare trifecta of sales experience—spanning providers, payers and digital health vendors—which uniquely positions him to consult across multiple layers of the healthcare ecosystem. Saaj is deeply passionate about value-based care , interoperability and health policy—and believes wholeheartedly that Calcium is positioned to claim significant market share in those arenas.A Unified Vision for Growth“We’re thrilled to welcome James, Courtney and Saaj to our growing team,” said Brad Evanovich, Partner, Sales, at Calcium LLC. “Each of them brings a unique perspective and proven experience in healthcare sales. With their addition, our team is now strategically positioned to scale Calcium’s mission of empowering both patients and providers with smarter, AI-driven digital health tools. These hires round out our sales organization and prepare us to meet the increasing demand for our platform.”About CalciumCalcium LLC is a cutting-edge digital health company committed to transforming how people manage their health. Through its AI-driven Super App, Core Dashboard and AI Studio, Calcium provides users and healthcare professionals with intelligent, data-driven solutions that drive better health outcomes, enhance engagement and streamline care management.Calcium’s overarching mission is to empower healthier lives with intuitive digital tools that give individuals, their clinicians and health advocates access to meaningful health data and personalized guidance on healthier behaviors. At Calcium, we believe that we must change the entire paradigm and give individuals ownership over their healthcare data, as well as the leading-edge tools to leverage that ownership for improved outcomes and smarter health decisions. Visit us at https://calciumhealth.com/

