Calcium LLC Launches Free Medication Manager on its Digital Health Super App

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago, IL, January 25, 2025 — Calcium, a leader in digital health innovation, proudly announces the launch of its FREE Medication Manager , now available on the Calcium Digital Health Super App . Designed to help users seamlessly schedule, track, and monitor their medications and supplements, this new feature empowers individuals to take control of their health with ease and confidence.Medication adherence is a critical component of effective healthcare management. Studies show that nearly 50% of prescribed medications are not taken as directed, leading to preventable complications and hospitalizations. Calcium’s Medication Manager aims to close this gap by providing a user-friendly, all-in-one solution for tracking prescriptions, supplements, and injections—ensuring users never miss a dose again.Key Features of the Free Medication Manager:• Schedule Medication Reminders – Set up personalized reminders and receive timely notifications to stay on track with prescriptions and supplements.• Track Medication Usage – Log doses taken (or skipped) for an accurate record of adherence.• Share Medication History – Securely share medication records with healthcare providers or caregivers for better coordination of care.• Manage Multiple Medications – Ideal for users managing chronic conditions, post-surgical recovery, or multiple prescriptions.• Prevent Medication Errors – Reduce the risk of missed doses, duplicate medications, or incorrect timing.A Comprehensive Health Management SolutionThe Calcium Digital Health Super App is more than just a medication tracker—it’s an all-in-one health management platform. In addition to the Medication Manager, the app provides access to electronic health records (EHRs), vital sign tracking, health journals, digital pathways, and seamless integration with Apple Health and Google Fit.“Our mission at Calcium is to empower individuals to take full control of their health through technology-driven solutions,” said Terrence Ryan, CEO of Calcium, LLC at Calcium. “By making the Medication Manager free for all users, we’re breaking down barriers to medication adherence and ensuring that more people can stay consistent with their treatment plans—leading to better health outcomes.”Download the Calcium Super App TodayThe Calcium Digital Health Super App is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Users can start using the Medication Manager immediately to simplify their medication routines and improve adherence.For more information, visit www.calcium.com About CalciumCalcium LLC is a cutting-edge digital health company committed to transforming how people manage their health. Through its AI-driven Super App, Core Dashboard, and AI Studio, Calcium provides users and healthcare professionals with intelligent, data-driven solutions that promote better health outcomes, enhance engagement, and streamline care management.Calcium’s overarching mission is to empower healthier lives with intuitive digital tools that give individuals, their clinicians and health advocates access to meaningful health data and personalized guidance on healthier behaviors. At Calcium, we believe that we must change the entire paradigm and give individuals ownership over their healthcare data, as well as the leading-edge tools to leverage that ownership for improved outcomes and smarter health decisions. Visit us at https://calciumhealth.com/ # # #

