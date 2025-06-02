From Yamandú Orsi, President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency.

On behalf of the people and government of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay and on my own behalf, please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of May 28 - the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, and my best wishes for the peace and prosperity of your esteemed people.

Very good bilateral relations have been established between our countries, and I am fully confident that these ties will be strengthened on the basis of cultural and political cooperation.

Mr. President, taking this opportunity, I would like to once again express my highest respect to you.

Sincerely,

Yamandú Orsi

President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay