Clockchain to Schedule and Execute Smart Contracts on Ethereum and Polygon

NEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clockchain, the time-focused blockchain network, has significantly enhanced its utility and functionality by enabling users to schedule and execute smart contracts on Ethereum and Polygon. Users can now schedule and execute smart contracts using Clockchain’s verifiable blockchain-time, the first timekeeping and timestamping solution leveraging blockchain technology to ensure the security and authenticity of digital transactions.The Clockchain Time Oracle is based on Clockchain’s patented technology, which combines a physical network of the world’s most accurate atomic clocks with the technical advantages of blockchain technology. This unique combination ensures the integrity and authenticity of digital transactions, offering an unprecedented level of reliability for smart contract scheduling. Clockchain’s timestamping system, the first of its kind to be verifiable on the blockchain, provides an added layer of security that significantly reduces the risk of manipulation associated with traditional timestamping methods.“Our platform continues to evolve, and we are thrilled to bring smart contract scheduling and execution to Ethereum and Polygon,” says Ken Yamada, CEO of the Clockchain Network. “This is just the beginning, and we expect to integrate additional chains in the near future to expand our reach and enhance functionality for both enterprise and the general public.”The Clockchain Time Oracle represents an important innovation in the blockchain space, combining the precision of atomic timekeeping with the decentralized power of blockchain technology. With the Testnet now fully operational, users can seamlessly access and utilize the enhanced scheduling system, ensuring the secure and precise execution of smart contracts.This expanded functionality is poised to drive innovation and provide a trusted solution for businesses and individuals seeking a reliable, secure method for managing smart contracts. As the network continues to grow, Clockchain remains committed to advancing its technology and expanding its ecosystem.For more information about the Clockchain Network, media inquiries, investor inquiries, or to see the latest updates, please visit https://www.clockchain.network About ClockchainClockchain is a blockchain-based timekeeping system that leverages the immutable nature of blockchain ledgers to timestamp and authenticate user data, providing robust protection against falsification and forgery. The Clockchain test network is operational, and a global launch with a simultaneous token generation event is on the horizon.Clockchain has support from the Department of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Neuchatel, and has been approved by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, to raise capital through a blockchain token sale.About D4D SarlD4D Sarl is a time focused blockchain technology company registered in Neuchatel, Switzerland. Its mission is to create new standards for accuracy and security in timekeeping and timestamping, integrating these innovations into forthcoming Web 3.0 applications.

