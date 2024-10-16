Clockchain Network Unveils New TimeStamping Solutions at SF Tech Week

Clockchain Clock Clockchain Logo

The Clockchain Network showcases three new timestamping services to the technology ecosystem at the annual San Francisco gathering.

Tech Week is an invaluable opportunity to connect with other tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, startups like us, and the investment community, says Ken Yamada, CEO of the Clockchain Network.” — Ken Yamada, CEO, Clockchain Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clockchain, the time focused blockchain network, is showcasing three new services for its innovative, highly secure clock built on blockchain technology. The addition of these new services marks the network’s readiness for global deployment, offering innovative solutions that leverage blockchain technology to ensure the authenticity and security of digital assets, transactions, and data.By leveraging blockchain technology and combining it with a Layer 2 logging and timestamping mechanism, Clockchain users can easily timestamp digital assets, transactions, and data. These timestamps can then be verified later, providing secure data authentication. Users should never have to question the authenticity or integrity of their data, even in an era dominated by advanced artificial intelligence. The Clockchain Network’s robust framework is poised to drive innovation and become an essential part of Web 3.0 infrastructure.The three newly introduced services are:1. Data Logging and Authentication – This service enables users to log and timestamp data every second on the Clockchain network. It is a simple, decentralized, and cost-effective solution that offers immediate digital asset authentication from any device, anywhere in the world.2. Smart Contract Scheduling and Execution – For the first time, users can schedule and execute critical operations with Clockchain’s verifiable blockchain-time and its smart contract scheduling system.3. Clockchain Timestamp API – As the world’s first verifiable blockchain-based timestamp, this API provides enhanced security over traditional timestamping protocols like ISO 8601 and RFC 3339, which are vulnerable to falsification. With the Clockchain TimeStamp API, users can verify and timestamp data every second from any device, anywhere in the world.With the Clockchain test network already in operation, SF Tech Week presented the ideal platform for showcasing its cutting-edge technology. “There is no better place to introduce our project to the tech ecosystem than Tech Week in San Francisco,” says Ken Yamada, CEO of the Clockchain Network. “It’s an invaluable opportunity to connect with other tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, startups like us, and the investment community.”Clockchain has support from the Department of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Neuchatel, and has been approved by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, to raise capital through a blockchain token sale.For more information about the Clockchain Network, media inquiries, investor inquiries, or to see the latest updates, please visit https://www.clockchain.network About ClockchainClockchain is a blockchain-based system that leverages the immutable nature of blockchain ledgers to timestamp and authenticate user data, providing robust protection against falsification and forgery. The Clockchain test network is operational, and a global launch with a simultaneous token generation event is on the horizon.About D4D SarlD4D Sarl is a time focused blockchain technology company registered in Neuchatel, Switzerland. Its mission is to create new standards for accuracy and security in timekeeping and timestamping, integrating these innovations into forthcoming Web 3.0 applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.