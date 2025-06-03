Administration releases additional information on FY 2026 budget request

The Trump administration May 30 released supplemental documents on its fiscal year 2026 discretionary budget request to Congress. The proposal includes $94.7 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services, a $31.3 billion reduction in funding from FY 2025.

AHA members May 2 received a Special Bulletin with information on some of the discretionary budget proposals that could impact hospitals and health systems. The FY 2026 budget request, which includes top line discretionary funding priorities, is not binding but can act as a starting point for Congress and the administration as they begin the appropriations process to fund the government.