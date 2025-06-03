EHP Inc. Founder Mardy Gould Announces Expanded Commitment to Transform Healthcare and Improve Lives Nationwide

EHP Inc. renews commitment to transforming healthcare, eliminating medical debt, and enhancing financial security for American families nationwide.

Healthcare isn't a privilege—it's a basic right, and we're here to protect it.” — Mardy Gould

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognizing that America's healthcare system leaves millions struggling with inadequate coverage, overwhelming medical debt, and life-altering financial burdens, Mardy Gould, Co-Founder and Managing Director of EHP Inc., has reaffirmed and expanded the company's unwavering dedication to revolutionizing healthcare delivery and financial security for American families.The mission behind EHP Inc. was born from deeply personal experiences that Gould witnessed firsthand, where healthcare crises brought devastating financial and emotional consequences. One compelling example is Jesse, a young individual who tragically lost his life due to diabetic ketoacidosis after losing his insurance coverage and being unable to afford vital insulin medication. Jesse’s heartbreaking story is a stark reminder of the healthcare system's failings and serves as a powerful catalyst driving EHP's transformative initiatives.“Healthcare is not a luxury—it’s a fundamental right,” emphasized Gould. “Every day, countless Americans face untenable choices: purchasing lifesaving medications or paying for basic necessities like food and housing. I founded EHP to ensure no family ever has to endure such impossible choices again.”EHP Inc., proudly known as "The Employer’s Choice" ( https://www.getehp.com ), introduced its innovative Self-Insured Medical Expense Reimbursement Program (SIMERP) to address this urgent issue. The program uniquely provides employers with accessible, preventive, and financially sustainable healthcare solutions, empowering both businesses and their employees with immediate and long-term health and financial benefits.Beyond core healthcare offerings, EHP places significant emphasis on proactive health education and community engagement. The company actively sponsors community-driven health literacy and preventive care initiatives nationwide, empowering individuals with essential tools and knowledge to manage and advocate for their health effectively. This comprehensive approach underscores EHP’s holistic commitment to healthier, more informed communities.Recent studies emphasize the critical urgency of EHP’s mission. Research from the Kaiser Family Foundation ( https://www.kff.org ) reveals that nearly half of American workers struggle to cover unexpected medical expenses as low as $500. Additionally, the American Journal of Public Health ( https://ajph.aphapublications.org ) highlights that medical debt continues to be a predominant factor in approximately two-thirds of personal bankruptcy filings in the United States.Organizations that have implemented EHP’s programs report transformative results, including:Significant reduction in absenteeism, directly linked to improved health outcomes among employees.Markedly increased employee satisfaction, with team members expressing relief and confidence in their healthcare access and financial stability.Substantial financial savings, with employers averaging over $650 annually per employee due to decreased payroll tax obligations and healthcare expenditures.“Since partnering with EHP, we've noticed an immediate positive shift in our organizational culture,” stated one Human Resources executive from a partnering firm. “Our employees feel more secure and valued, directly influencing their engagement and productivity. EHP’s program isn't just a benefit—it's genuinely life-changing.”Looking ahead, Gould outlined ambitious plans for EHP, emphasizing continued expansion efforts to reach more communities nationwide. EHP will persistently innovate with advanced healthcare technologies, exploring new delivery methods and strategic partnerships designed to further eliminate healthcare barriers and inequities.“We will continue to champion this cause passionately,” Mardy Gould concluded. “Healthcare transformation is not merely our business; it’s our moral imperative. We invite employers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and communities everywhere to join us in creating a future where comprehensive and affordable healthcare is accessible to everyone, without compromise.”About EHP Inc.EHP Inc., widely recognized as "The Employer’s Choice," provides cutting-edge, IRS-compliant wellness and medical reimbursement solutions designed to significantly enhance employee health outcomes and deliver notable financial savings to employers. Founded on a powerful personal commitment, EHP continues to set industry standards in promoting healthier, financially secure, and productive workplaces nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.