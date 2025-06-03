Opkey: More than Half of New Cloud Application Projects Run Over Budget and Timeline

Opkey’s 2025 ‘State of Cloud & ERP Operations Report’ uncovers widespread manual testing and pressure to adopt automation & AI in ERP lifecycle management

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opkey, the industry leader in ERP lifecycle optimization, today announced the release of its annual State of Cloud & ERP Operations Report for 2025. The report's findings highlight a significant gap between the aspirations and realities of enterprise IT. Organizations are struggling to keep pace with cloud innovation while managing costs and delivering value from their mission-critical ERP applications."This report paints a clear picture: enterprises are still not using ERP systems to their full potential," said Pankaj Goel, Co-Founder & CEO of Opkey. "While cloud ERP adoption is widespread, many organizations are still grappling with outdated processes and tools. The reliance on manual testing, the burden of escalating support costs, and the economic headwinds driving pressure to do more with less are hindering their ability to innovate, achieve strategic goals, and realize the full value of their ERP investment.”Key findings include:● Persistent Budget and Timeline Overruns: 53% of respondents cited "over budget and over time" as their top concern with new cloud application implementations, and only 27% of projects were completed on time and within budget.● Widespread Manual Testing: 71% of enterprises still rely on mostly manual testing (either in-house or with a partner), with fewer than a quarter automating these processes — lengthening release windows and creating costly blind spots.● Escalating Support Costs: 57% of IT leaders cite support costs as a top business challenge, with a substantial portion of IT budgets consumed by support activities. At the same time, more than half of respondents indicated they were only able to resolve less than 25% of tickets through self-service portals.● Pressure to Do More with Less: 59% of IT teams have been asked to reduce operating expenses and headcount, even as support bills rise and teams are increasingly unable to meet timelines.● AI Aspirations vs. Readiness: While 64% list "leveraging AI enhancements" as a top priority, organizations' self-rated training effectiveness is low.The report also emphasizes that organizations can overcome these challenges by automating testing, improving self-service support, leveraging AI, and simplifying integrations. By taking a holistic approach, enterprises can transform their cloud and ERP operations from cost centers into strategic enablers of business growth and innovation.“The gap between how we manage ERP today and what we expect from it tomorrow is closing—and it’s happening faster than many realize,” said Pankaj Goel, Co-Founder & CEO of Opkey. “When organizations move beyond manual processes and embrace automation, agentic lifecycle management, and smarter support, they don’t just cut costs—they empower their teams, accelerate innovation, and unlock the true potential of their ERP investments. The future belongs to those willing to reimagine what’s possible and take bold steps to make it real.”The 2025 State of Cloud & ERP Operations Report compiles the results of a survey of 100 IT leaders, including 23 CIOs, from global enterprises across 9 countries (US, Canada, UK, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Sweden) across 20 diverse industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology, and Retail.To read more, download the full report at https://www.opkey.com/state-of-erp-ops-2025 About OpkeyOpkey is pioneering a new era of enterprise transformation with the industry’s first agentic AI-powered platform purpose-built for ERP transformation. Opkey empowers organizations to go beyond test automation: simplifying updates, accelerating change, and unlocking agility at every stage of the ERP journey. With intelligent orchestration and an intuitive natural language interface, Opkey automates mission-critical ERP environments for hundreds of the world's leading brands, enabling businesses like yours to achieve unprecedented efficiency, stability, and business agility with lower cost and risk. Transform your ERP from a cost center into a catalyst for growth, resilience, and lasting competitive advantage, with Opkey. Learn more at Opkey.comMedia ContactLaunchSquad for Opkeyopkey@launchsquad.com

