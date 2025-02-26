Opkey Launches First-of-Its-Kind Agentic-Led ERP Lifecycle Optimization Platform

New platform redefines enterprise application management, offering unprecedented efficiency and cost savings

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opkey today launched its ERP Lifecycle Optimization Platform , ushering in a new era of AI-powered transformation for business-critical enterprise applications. The first-of-its-kind platform combines agentic AI, advanced process mining, observability, and intelligent web automation to dramatically simplify ERP management, reduce costs by up to 50%, and slash testing time by as much as 85%.Opkey’s ERP Lifecycle Optimization Platform intricately understands enterprise applications, the people who use them, and the human to computer interactions between the two. At its core is a powerful purpose-built small language model (SLM) — Argus AI. Argus is Opkey’s command center, representing years of real-world enterprise knowledge and in-house experience. By embracing a “human-in-the-loop” approach, Opkey combines the precision of AI with human judgment, enabling smarter, more context-aware decisions.Enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications — an umbrella term for applications that support HR, manufacturing, supply chain, and finance processes — are the central nervous system of the modern enterprise. Successful ERP modernization empowers businesses to leverage the latest cloud and AI technologies, achieve operational and cost efficiencies, and transform their speed and scale of operations. At the same time, errors can be disastrous. McKinsey reports that 75% of ERP transformation projects fail, and almost two-thirds are at risk of budget overruns averaging 45%.Moving enterprise apps to the cloud remains a top priority among many IT and line of business decision-makers, but carries enormous cost, complexity and risk, especially when dealing with legacy architectures. Many organizations are stuck on old platforms, struggling to modernize without causing a major disruption to enterprise deployment and operations. In Forrester’s November 2023 State of ERP Cloud Migration report , Senior Analyst Akshara Naik Lopez shared that “systemic issues are almost always assumed within core enterprise applications … like ERP, CRM, human capital management (HCM), and supply chain management (SCM) and resolving them often significantly improves operational excellence.”“The way enterprises approach ERP implementations and operations has remained largely stagnant for the last 20 years. Today when we are talking about AGI overhauling all aspects of enterprise operations, it's time for enterprises to fundamentally reimagine the way ERP systems are implemented and operated. Opkey is leading the path toward an Agentic AI-led future where deploying, operating, and optimizing enterprise applications will no longer be a pain point for businesses,” said Pankaj Goel, CEO and co-founder of Opkey. “As a trusted test automation leader, we’ve had a front row seat to the ins and outs of this struggle. It’s given us an undeniable opportunity to reimagine the business of ERPs with our customers and partners and we’re thrilled to deliver on a new vision for an agentic, AI-powered ERP lifecycle journey.”Opkey’s Argus AI orchestrates its team of virtual agents as an extension of an organization’s team. They can recollect, think, plan, and act in its specialized role; effortlessly executing complex, multi-step workflows across various stages of the enterprise application lifecycle. End users can seamlessly interface with the Opkey platform across both intuitive SaaS components and chat-based natural language prompting via the Opkey agents. Those virtual agents include:- Configuration Agent: Enables effortless configuration mapping, migration planning and execution to accelerate complex deployment workstreams, reducing downstream costs and risk.- Testing Agent: Revolutionizes test automation, reducing downtime and disruption for business-as-usual changes and patch updates with AI-powered, self-configuring test scripts and comprehensive pre-built test scripts.- Training Agent: An integrated change manager and end-user enablement expert, engineered to maximize successful usage and adoption by leveraging test case data and AI generated user guides to provide job aids, training and personalized in-app prompts.- Support Agent: Delivers real-time, intelligent assistance to end users at scale by rapidly analyzing user journeys, identifying root causes, and actively prompting the impacted user toward resolution."Working with Opkey along our transformation journey has been a real game-changer for how we test our core business applications,” said Chinmay Samal, Director of ERP Solutions at Ameren Services. “They've helped us cut our testing time by a massive 85%, which has sped up our updates significantly and given us much better test coverage across our finance and supply chain. Opkey's automated testing capabilities are incredibly efficient, and they've given us a level of confidence in our systems we didn't have before."Over the course of 2024, as the company developed its agentic AI capabilities and expanded its product, Opkey also drove significant business growth and momentum. The company doubled its customer count, nearly doubled ARR, and grew its team by 84% to deliver on its platform vision. Today, Opkey is trusted by more than 250 customers, of which more than 70% are ranked in the Fortune 1000. The company also partners with large systems integrators (SIs) like KPMG, Huron, and PwC to bring the power of AI to their implementation and managed services projects."Historically, system integrators have challenges managing testing across a complex landscape of point solutions in an ERP transformation. Testing in such a landscape required more specialized tools to address significant challenges in managing disparate systems, ensuring data integrity, and mitigating the risk of integration failures,” said Arvin Ravisekar, Managing Director, KPMG Tech Engineering. “Opkey’s comprehensive, AI-powered platform approach reduces the complexities of managing testing across multiple, often disconnected, applications."The Opkey platform integrates with 15+ Oracle ERP applications, and will soon launch Workday integrations as one of only two Workday partners. To learn more about Opkey and schedule a demo, visit opkey.comAbout OpkeyOpkey is the first platform designed to transform the entire ERP lifecycle: from deployment, to operation, and ultimately – continuous optimization. With the Opkey platform, businesses can seamlessly transform their enterprise applications to eliminate human error, reduce time-to-market, manage risk, and deliver high-impact results. Opkey is trusted by more than 250 customers, including 10 Fortune 50 retail organizations. Visit opkey.com for more information.

