Fatalities, crashes and near-misses lead to speed reduction for part of Mamalahoa Highway

KONA, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the planned reduction of the speed limit on the Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) between the Honaunau Elementary School Driveway and vicinity of Captain Cook Village Road (mile posts 106.5 and 109.0).

Effective from the installation of new speed-limit signage on June 9, 2025, the speed limit in the area will be 35 mph, presently the speed limit is 45 mph. Prior to mile post 106.5 the speed limit is 35 mph and after mile post 109.5 the speed limit is 30 mph. The change is speed limit will make it consistent with the speed limit through this corridor.

The proposed speed limit change will provide a manageable, safe, consistent and enforceable speed. Along this segment of Mamalahoa Highway, there are homes, schools and business. There have been near misses and accidents along this segment of highway, resulting in at least one death in the past five years.

HDOT actively manages speed to improve safety on state roads by reviewing posted speed limit signs and consistency with surrounding land use, adjusting infrastructure, roundabouts and raised pedestrian crosswalks where appropriate. Implementing speed management and traffic calming measures has shown to reduce serous traffic injuries and fatalities while ensuring an efficient system.

