DispatchMVP Unveils Otto, the First Voice-Activated Dispatch Assistant for the Trucking Industry

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DispatchMVP, a leader in AI-powered logistics solutions, today announced the official launch of Otto, the industry’s first voice-activated assistant purpose-built for truck dispatchers, carriers, and freight brokers, coming third quarter 2025.Otto allows users to manage their entire dispatch workflow using voice commands — from load creation and driver assignment to real-time route updates — enabling safer, faster, and more efficient operations in a demanding industry.“Otto removes the complexity that’s bogged down dispatchers for years,” said Tony Harmon, Co-Founder of DispatchMVP. “With just their voice, they can now create loads, assign drivers, and manage operations on the fly — it’s dispatching made effortless.”Otto is embedded directly into the DispatchMVP platform and is available on both desktop and mobile. This innovation supports real-time communication and automation, reducing empty miles, minimizing paperwork, and freeing up time for logistics professionals to focus on growing their business.Key Features of Otto:• Voice-command dispatching: Create, edit, and assign loads without typing• Real-time tracking: Get up-to-date ETAs and trip progress by asking Otto• Hands-free operation: Ideal for multitasking environments and mobile teams• Seamless integrations: Works with Samsara, Motive, QuickBooks, and moreOtto is available now to all DispatchMVP users as part of the company’s mission to modernize logistics and empower dispatchers with next-generation tools.About DispatchMVPDispatchMVP is an AI-driven dispatch and fleet management platform built to optimize logistics for carriers and freight brokers. The platform leverages automation, voice control, and intelligent routing to help logistics teams save time, reduce costs, and scale operations with ease. DispatchMVP is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.Media ContactDispatchMVP Media Relationsinfo@dispatchmvp.ai

