Hawaiʻi Secures $700 Million Settlement in Pharmaceutical Lawsuit

Posted on Jun 2, 2025 in Main

Governor Green and Attorney General Lopez shake hands at the press conference announcing the pharmaceutical settlement.

In a significant win for the state, Governor Josh Green, M.D., and Attorney General Anne Lopez announced a landmark $700 million settlement with pharmaceutical companies Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) and three subsidiaries of Sanofi. The case, titled State of Hawaiʻi ex. rel. Anne E. Lopez, Attorney General v. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company et al., marks the end of nearly 12 years of litigation.

The settlement agreement divides the total amount of $700 million equally between BMS and Sanofi, with the funds expected to be transferred by June 9, 2025.

“This landmark settlement is a major victory for the state of Hawaiʻi. Once the money goes into our general fund, we can go to work on immediately identifying ways to enhance health care services for Hawaiʻi’s residents, said Governor Green. “I am very proud of the work by our Attorney General and outside counsel that helped in achieving this result for the people of Hawaiʻi.”

Attorney General Lopez reiterated the importance of consumer protection, highlighting the resolve to hold all companies accountable, regardless of size. “It doesn’t matter if a company is a one-person shop or a multibillion dollar oil company, we will relentlessly enforce Hawaiʻi’s consumer protection laws.”

Special Attorney General Rick Fried, with the Honolulu-based law firm Cronin, Fried, Sekiya, Kekina and Fairbanks shared his sentiments: “I started working on this case when I presented it to then-AG David Louie in 2012. It took 13 years to finalize, but I’m very pleased about what this settlement will do for the people of Hawaiʻi. I want to extend my thanks to our Governor, Josh Green, and Attorney General Anne Lopez for their support.”

This settlement not only brings closure to a long legal battle but also paves the way for potential improvements in healthcare services across the state.