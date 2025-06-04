Element Logic partners with Purdue University to add AutoStore to their Smart Lab

Element Logic will install an AutoStore system to act as a “mock warehouse” within Purdue’s Campus — home to a cutting-edge Smart Factory.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Element Logic is proud to announce the implementation of an AutoStore system, summer 2025, at Purdue Polytechnic School of Engineering Technology’s campus in West Lafayette, Ind.Element Logic will install an AutoStore system to act as a “mock warehouse” within Purdue’s Campus — home to a cutting-edge Smart Factory. This is an important piece of Purdue University’s commitment to driving innovation in automation and shaping the future of engineering education“This collaboration with Element Logic will allow our students to interact directly with cutting-edge automation, gaining the skills and insights that will set them apart from day one in the workforce,” Daniel Castro, Dean of the Purdue Polytechnic, said.The Smart Learning Factory is designed to provide hands-on experience and immersive learning to prepare the next generation of engineers for a highly competitive and technically demanding marketplace. Acting as a microcosm of modern industry, the facility integrates advanced technologies such as IoT-connected devices, AI-driven optimization, and cybersecurity tools—mirroring the digital and physical systems students will encounter in real-world smart manufacturing environments.“At Purdue Polytechnic, we are committed to giving students access to the most advanced technologies shaping today’s industries,” Castro added. “The integration of AutoStore into our Smart Factory reflects our hands-on, real-world approach to education.”The Smart Factory at Purdue brings together a fully integrated, flexible manufacturing environment—featuring several production machines, assembly lines, and now a highly efficient AutoStore system that will serve as the factory’s dedicated warehouse solution.“Integrating a top-tier, industrial-grade AS/RS in a compact educational facility is a challenging goal,” said Steve Musick, Smart Manufacturing Engineer for the Smart Learning Factory. “AutoStore’s leading-edge technology and proven scalability made it an ideal choice for our performance, space, and instructional requirements. Robert and the Element Logic team engaged with us immediately and were equally excited to turn this goal into a reality. Their global expertise in logistics and AutoStore integration makes them an invaluable partner for this deployment and for future endeavors.”“Purdue’s Smart Factory is already recognized as the nation’s largest, most comprehensive smart-manufacturing learning ecosystem, and we’re proud that a fully functioning AutoStore grid will now serve as its warehouse ‘heart’,” Robert Humphry, Executive Vice President at Element Logic, said. “By giving students live access to the same cube-storage automation trusted by leading global retailers, we’re turning classroom concepts into hands-on data, KPIs, and real-time problem solving.”With access to the densest ASRS technology , Purdue University’s students, faculty, and guests will be able to test and understand —first-hand — real-time capabilities of automation.“Seeing our AutoStore system serve as the core warehouse solution within Purdue’s Smart Factory is a great example of how automation can bring theory into practice.” Parth Joshi, CPO at AutoStore, said. “Through Element Logic’s integration, students now have real-time access to cutting-edge robotics and software that orchestrate order fulfillment with speed and precision.“It’s vital that tomorrow’s engineers are exposed to world-class technologies like AutoStore early in their careers — this not only strengthens their practical skills,but also inspires them to explore how intelligent automation and data-driven systems can transform the way we design and operate future technologies,” Joshi added. “This installation not only supports Purdue’s forward-thinking approach to education but also reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation to move things forward.”This hands-on access allows students to experience how cutting-edge automation technologies integrate into modern manufacturing environments—offering insights into efficiency, scalability, and sustainable operations.“This system and the Smart Lab enable future engineers to experiment and develop skills they’ll use on day one in the industry,” Humphry added. “Element Logic couldn’t ask for a better partner than Purdue University in preparing future generations to reimagine how goods move through tomorrow’s supply chains.”The AutoStore solution from Element Logic will operate as a fully functional component of the Smart Factory’s logistics and materials management workflow.About Purdue UniversityPurdue University is a public research university leading with excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities in the United States, Purdue discovers, disseminates and deploys knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 107,000 students study at Purdue across multiple campuses, locations and modalities, including more than 58,000 at the main campus in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition 14 years in a row.About Element LogicElement Logic is a technology company that optimizes warehouses for customers to gain a competitive edge. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Norway. It operates worldwide and is the world’s first and largest AutoStore partner. Element Logic offers its customers automated robotic solutions, software, and consulting services.

