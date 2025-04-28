Warehouse efficiency revolution: Element Logic acquires ABCO Systems

Ankush Malhotra, Group CEO - Element Logic Seth Weisberg, CEO - ABCO Systems Krish Nathan, CEO Americas - Element Logic

Element Logic, the world’s largest AutoStore integrator and a leading provider of automated warehouse solutions, announces the acquisition of ABCO Systems

Very few systems integrators have the ability to implement a full turn-key solution which includes anything from storage to platforms to automation and everything in between.” — Seth Weisberg, ABCO Systems CEO

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Element Logic , the world’s largest AutoStore integrator and a leading global provider of automated warehouse solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of ABCO Systems . ABCO Systems is a U.S.-based system integrator specializing in storage and automation solutions. This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in Element Logic’s strategic expansion in the Americas and reinforces its commitment to revolutionizing warehouses worldwide.A POWERFUL PARTNERSHIP BUILT ON SHARED STRENGTHSWith over 30 years of experience in warehouse design and automation, ABCO Systems, previously owned by The Zaf Group – the family office of Mike and Robin Zafirovski, has established itself as a key automation player in the US market. Founded in Carlstadt, NJ, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering racking, pick mezzanines, storage solutions, and shelving systems - while steadily expanding its capabilities in automation. E-commerce, 3PL, retail, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cold storage are some of the sectors ABCO serves. They provide tailored solutions including robotics, goods-to-person systems, and automated sortation to improve operational efficiency and scalability. Today, with approximately 50 employees, ABCO has shown tremendous growth by helping clients implement tailored, forward-thinking solutions.“We are thrilled to welcome ABCO Systems into the Element Logic family,” Krish Nathan, CEO of the Americas of Element Logic, said. “This is more than an acquisition - it is a powerful partnership. Together, we can combine ABCO’s customer relationships and expertise with our automation capabilities to provide holistic warehouse solutions tailored to the North American market.”SUPPORTING LONG-TERM STRATEGY TO BECOME A FULL-SPECTRUM AUTOMATION PARTNERThe acquisition continues to strengthen Element Logic’s U.S. presence. ABCO and Element Logic’s complementary offerings are perfectly positioned to accelerate the adoption of AutoStore and other automation technologies in a market still ripe for transformation.“Element Logic and ABCO create a unique and powerful company within the industry. Very few systems integrators have the ability to implement a full turn-key solution which includes anything from storage to platforms to automation and everything in between.” Seth Weisberg, CEO of ABCO Systems, said. “Most have to farm out various aspects of any given project. Element Logic now has the ability to do individual solutions in brownfield buildings if that is what is required, or an entire greenfield solution.”This acquisition aligns seamlessly with Element Logic’s long-term strategy to broaden its diverse technology portfolio and serve as a full-spectrum automation partner.“This acquisition is a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize warehouse performance worldwide,” Ankush Malhotra, Group CEO of Element Logic, said. “ABCO’s strong market position, deep domain and industry expertise and customer-centric approach make them a perfect fit. Together, this gives us the scale to be a full-spectrum automation partner in the Americas and bring world class innovation solutions to the market and our customer base. We are delighted to have the ABCO team join the Element Logic family.”###ABOUT ELEMENT LOGICElement Logic optimizes warehouse performance through cutting-edge technology, AI-driven software, and tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and scalability. Element Logic is a global technology company founded in 1985, with more than 900 employees across 30 countries specializing in intelligent warehouse automation, and it’s the world’s first and largest AutoStore partner.With a strong heritage rooted in innovation, Element Logic empowers businesses across industries to maximize success by automating workflows and improving logistics operations. Their unique combination of expertise, proven track record, and commitment to both, people and technology, make them the preferred partner for warehouses aiming to gain a competitive edge.At Element Logic, people are the greatest resource. It is their bravery, passion, and reliability values that enables them to deliver smarter solutions for their customers to succeed. Optimizing warehouse performance is not just a slogan - it is their mission.Learn more at www.elementlogic.us and follow them on LinkedIn and YouTube.ABOUT ABCO SYSTEMSABCO Systems is a full-service systems integrator specializing in end-to-end material handling and automation solutions. They design, build, and support scalable systems that combine racking, mezzanines, conveyors, sortation, robotics, pick modules, and more - tailored to the unique needs of each facility.As consumer demand accelerates and supply chains grow more complex, ABCO helps businesses stay competitive by integrating smart, flexible technologies that streamline every stage of warehouse operations - from order picking and packing to storage and fulfillment. Their solutions are built through trusted partnerships with leading automation and storage manufacturers, ensuring long-term performance and ROI.Whether modernizing existing infrastructure or developing a new distribution center, ABCO Systems is committed to guiding clients through every stage of the process - from concept and engineering to installation and ongoing support. Delivering systems and building lasting solutions.ABCO Systems was exclusively advised by Stillwater Capital Corporation.For media inquiries or more information, contact:Ankush MalhotraGroup CEO - Element Logicankush.malhotra@elementlogic.net | +44 7970102032Krish NathanCEO Americas – Element Logickrish.nathan@elementlogic.us | +1 818 554 8274Seth WeisbergCEO – ABCO Systemssethw@abcosystems.com I +1 212 242 7514Visit us at: elementlogic.us| abcosystems.net

