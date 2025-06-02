HTF Repair Fund Portal now available

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) launched its web portal today to accept reimbursement applications for repairs made to affordable housing properties. Commerce is reimbursing housing providers up to $200,000 for certain repair costs accrued since Dec. 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, for the purposes of:

Addressing uninhabitable units

Resolving health and/or safety hazards for tenants, or

Ensuring universal access for all populations

To be eligible, an applicant must be a Washington multifamily affordable housing provider, and:

Provide low-income housing with an active contract in the Commerce HTF portfolio, including properties funded by: State Housing Trust Fund National Housing Trust Fund HOME program (administered by Commerce)

Provide permanent supportive housing with a current contractual obligation from any public capital funding source, including municipal funds

Read more about program guidelines, including types of eligible repairs.

To apply to the HTF Repair Fund, you must:

Create a SecureAccess Washington (SAW) account if you don’t have one already – learn how on our website Apply for a Statewide Vendor (SWV) number if you don’t have one already – learn how on the Office of Financial Management website Log in to your SAW account Submit “HTF Repair Fund” in the search bar add select “add to list of services” Enter the HTF Repair Fund portal and follow the enclosed directions

Questions? Contact HTFRepair@commerce.wa.gov