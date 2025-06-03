WealthTech Strategy Partners Adds Dedicated TAMP Advisory Initiative

New offering provides growth strategy, M&A advisory, and market intelligence to Turnkey Asset Management Platforms (TAMPs) and their investors

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WealthTech Strategy Partners, the only investment bank solely focused on WealthTech, today announced the formal launch of its dedicated advisory initiative for Turnkey Asset Management Platforms (TAMPs). With decades of industry insight and a growing demand for specialized strategic support, this new offering aims to connect TAMP providers, investors, and acquirers with the guidance needed to navigate a rapidly evolving market.The initiative will center around three core service areas:1. Advisory for TAMP Operators – Helping platforms define growth strategy, improve positioning, and plan for scale or exit.2. Strategic M&A and Capital Raising – Finding the right fit and valuation for a strategic exit or growth capital.3. TAMP Market Intelligence & Mapping – Offering research, comparative analysis, and deal insights across the TAMP ecosystem.To lead this effort, WealthTech Strategy Partners has brought on Scott MacKillop, a pioneer in the TAMP world with more than 45 years of experience building, advising, and leading firms in the space. Scott was the Founder and CEO of First Ascent Asset Management (acquired by GeoWealth in 2023) and previously served as President of Frontier Asset Management, US Fiduciary Services, and other leading platforms.“Traditionally, TAMPs have been considered more of a service offering than a technology,” said Kendrick Wakeman, Co-Founder and CEO of WealthTech Strategy Partners. “However, the more TAMPs evolve, the more emphasis is placed on how these services are accessed, consumed, executed, and maintained. This has led to TAMPs evolving into technology platforms, often in their own right.”WealthTech Strategy Partners invites TAMP executives, private equity firms, venture capital investors, and strategic acquirers to sign up for early access to TAMP research and be the first to receive the upcoming white paper by subscribing to the WealthTech Strategy Partners TAMP Newsletter.About the firm: WealthTech Strategy Partners is the only investment bank solely focused on WealthTech. The firm advises early- to mid-stage technology companies and financial sponsors on capital raises, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic growth initiatives. Its team brings decades of domain expertise, purpose-built to serve innovators across the advisor technology ecosystem.Learn more at https://www.wealthtechstrategy.com

