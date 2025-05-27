WealthTech Strategy Partners Taps Industry Veteran Scott MacKillop to Provide Strategic Advice to TAMPs

Scott MacKillop, Senior Advisor at WealthTech Strategy Partners and six-time TAMP innovator, joins to advance the firm’s strategic advisory in the wealth management space.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WealthTech Strategy Partners, the only investment bank solely focused on WealthTech advisory, has announced the addition of Scott MacKillop as a Senior Advisor to bolster its TAMP strategic advisory business. With over 45 years of experience in the financial services industry, MacKillop brings a wealth of strategic insight and leadership to support the firm’s continued growth and client success.Throughout his distinguished career, MacKillop has led and advised numerous prominent asset management and fiduciary service firms. He was the Founder and CEO of First Ascent Asset Management, a pioneer in flat-fee investment management that he sold to GeoWealth in 2023. He has also been the President of Frontier Asset Management, US Fiduciary Services, Trivium Consulting, Portfolio Management Consultants (PMC), and ADAM Investment Services.“Scott is perfectly positioned to help lead our efforts to build out the TAMP portion of our advisory business,” remarked Kendrick Wakeman, CEO and Co-Founder of WealthTech Strategy Partners. “I am confident that his knowledge, leadership, experience, and vision as a six-time TAMP innovator is going to be a huge benefit for our clients and the wealth management industry as a whole.”In addition to his executive leadership, MacKillop serves on the Board of Directors for the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard, reflecting his long-standing advocacy for investor protection and best practices in advisory services.MacKillop began his career as a lawyer in Washington, D.C., practicing from 1976 to 1991. He holds a law degree from George Washington University Law School and an undergraduate degree from Stanford University.“Over the last 30 years, I have had the pleasure and honor of helping to move the TAMP industry forward in whatever ways I could,” said MacKillop. “With the industry changing at a record pace, I am delighted to be part of the WealthTech Strategy team helping to keep the industry moving forward in the future.”For more information about WealthTech Strategy Partners, visit: https://www.wealthtechstrategy.com/

