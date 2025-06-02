House Bill 1089 Printer's Number 1206

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors STEELE, PIELLI, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, PROBST, GIRAL, WAXMAN, VITALI, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, MAYES, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SCOTT, HADDOCK, D. WILLIAMS, GREEN, McANDREW, RIVERA, KENYATTA, FREEMAN

Short Title An Act providing for restrictions on the sale and application of high-PAH sealants; establishing the Safer Sealant Fund; imposing duties on the Department of Environmental Protection; authorizing certain municipal ordinances; and imposing penalties.

