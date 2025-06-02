House Bill 554 Printer's Number 1619
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors
ABNEY, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, HOWARD, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, WAXMAN, BRENNAN, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, NEILSON, SHUSTERMAN, KENYATTA, FREEMAN, O'MARA, FRANKEL, BELLMON, CERRATO, FLEMING, OTTEN, DEASY, GREEN, DALEY, CURRY, STEHR, DAVIDSON, KRAJEWSKI, TWARDZIK, DOUGHERTY, PIELLI, MERSKI, SAMUELSON, INGLIS
Short Title
An Act authorizing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to join the Social Work Licensure Compact; and providing for the form of the compact.
Memo Subject
Social Worker Licensure Compact Model
