House Bill 1500 Printer's Number 1795

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors

ISAACSON, SCHWEYER, CURRY, FRIEL, O'MARA, OTTEN, PROBST, PROKOPIAK, SMITH-WADE-EL, BOROWSKI, BRENNAN, T. DAVIS, DELLOSO, DONAHUE, FLEMING, GUENST, HADDOCK, HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, INGLIS, KRUEGER, McNEILL, PIELLI, RIVERA, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, VENKAT

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in preliminary provisions, providing for Cyber Charter School Funding and Policy Council and further providing for advertising and sponsorships; in pupils and attendance, further providing for exceptional children and education and training; in charter schools, further providing for definitions, for funding for cyber charter schools, for powers and duties of department and for assessment and evaluation, providing for fund balance limits, further providing for cyber charter school requirements and prohibitions, providing for cyber charter school fund balance accountability, further providing * * *

Memo Subject

Cyber charter school reform, transparency and accountability

