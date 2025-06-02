House Bill 704 Printer's Number 1713

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors MULLINS, CUTLER, SCHLOSSBERG, NEILSON, McNEILL, KHAN, FLICK, JAMES, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, PIELLI, HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, CIRESI, MENTZER, HOWARD, DONAHUE, BRENNAN, McANDREW, FREEMAN, PICKETT, DELLOSO, TWARDZIK, O'MARA, FLEMING, DEASY, CERRATO, GREEN, GILLEN, POWELL, WAXMAN, PROKOPIAK, T. DAVIS, PASHINSKI, WEBSTER, STEELE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MAYES, MALAGARI, SHUSTERMAN, BOROWSKI, OLSOMMER, INGLIS, KENYATTA, BURGOS, GAYDOS, SCHMITT, STAATS, MERSKI, DOUGHERTY, WARREN, SOLOMON, BRIGGS, MARKOSEK

Short Title An Act establishing the Neurodegenerative Disease Research Program and the Neurodegenerative Disease Research Program Fund; and imposing duties on the Department of Health.

Memo Subject Research Funding for ALS, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Other Neurological Diseases

Generated 06/02/2025 07:43 PM

