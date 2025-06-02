Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,091 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 463 Printer's Number 0446

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors

MATZIE, BURGOS, VENKAT, STEELE, MAYES, GIRAL, HARKINS, FLOOD, SCHLOSSBERG, PIELLI, BRENNAN, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, GUENST, HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, FLEMING, KENYATTA, KHAN, M. JONES, CIRESI, DONAHUE, GALLAGHER, SAMUELSON, JAMES, DALEY, NEILSON, DEASY, FIEDLER, GREEN, MADDEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GROVE, WARREN, INGLIS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387), known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, prohibiting speculative ticketing acts or practices.

Memo Subject

Banning Speculative Ticketing

Generated 06/02/2025 07:43 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 463 Printer's Number 0446

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more